Sipping lemon water at wrong time can make you fall sick; know right time to drink in summer Don't let lemon water harm your health! Know the right time to drink lemon water in summer and avoid potential side effects. Boost your well-being with this simple habit.

New Delhi:

The first drink that is preferred to stay hydrated in summer and to maintain electrolyte balance in the body is lemonade. A solution of lemon, sugar, and salt in water also works to prevent dehydration in summer. Drinking lemonade refreshes the body and relaxes the mind. Similarly, it also provides relief from irritation caused by heat and humidity. But if you drink lemonade at the wrong time, then you will not be able to get all these benefits.

When should you drink lemon water?

Lemon contains vitamin C, which increases the immune power of the body. Similarly, antioxidants and electrolytes are also found in lemons, which keep the body energetic and healthy. That is why it is advised to drink lemon water first when you feel weak in summer. Let us know when to drink lemon water in summer.

What is the right time to drink lemon water?

For weight loss and body detox, lemon water should be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning. This cleanses the body from inside and also increases the body's metabolism. Due to which, weight loss happens faster.

Lemon water after lunch

People who have problems related to the digestive system should drink lemon water after having lunch. You can drink a glass of lemon water 30 minutes after lunch.

Lemon water post-workout

After working out, you can drink lemon water to balance the level of water and electrolytes in the body. This gives you instant energy and reduces fatigue.

When should you not drink lemon water?

If you drink lemon water at night, it can spoil your digestion. This can cause problems like acidity, allergic reactions, and frequent urination.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Expert suggests these food sources can help reduce the risk of heart attack for healthy living