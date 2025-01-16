Sinusitis issue in winter? Follow these 5 tips to get relief from the condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to get relief from sinusitis issue in winter

Sinusitis is an infection of the tissue lining your sinuses which are structures inside your face filled with air. When you have bacterial infections, viral infections and allergies, the sinuses are affected which then gets blocked and filled with fluid. Sinusitis can cause nasal congestion, pressure, pain in your pain and several other symptoms.

While sinusitis can be a problem at any given time of the year, it can get worse during winter. The cold weather tends to trigger the symptoms of sinusitis and the condition can last for several weeks. Therefore, it is important that you take the necessary precautions to keep yourself protected. However, if you've gotten sinusitis, here are some tips that can help you get relief from the condition.

Apply Warm Compress

Applying a warm compress over your sinuses can help to relieve the symptoms. The heat can help loosen the thick mucous, thereby, making it easier to drain. It also helps to improve circulation and reduce inflammation.

Stay Hydrated

During winter, dry air can make the mucous in your sinuses thicker and harder to expel. Drinking plenty of water can help to thin the mucous, thereby, making it easier to clear from your nasal passage. You can also consume warm beverages like herbal teas, broths and soups.

Use a Humidifier

Cold air usually lacks moisture and indoor heating can dry out the air even more. Using a humidifier can add moisture to the air, thereby, helping to keep the nasal passages moist and reducing the chances of sinuses getting irritated.

Avoid Exposure to Cold Air

Winters can worsen sinus congestion. When you go outside, make sure to cover your nose and mouth with a scarf or muffler. If you're indoors, avoid staying near air conditioning or heaters as these can dry out the sinuses, thereby, worsening your symptoms.

Use Saline Nasal Spray or Rinse

A saline solution can help clear mucous and allergens from your nasal passages. Use a saline nasal spray or perform a nasal irrigation with a neti pot. This process helps to hydrate the sinuses, soothe irritation and wash away excess mucous, thereby, providing immediate relief.

