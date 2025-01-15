Managing Influenza in Winter: Know the importance of early diagnosis

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how to manage influenza in winter.

Influenza most commonly known as flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by Influenza viruses (such as In A/B/H1N1/H3N2). It can be mild to severe and invite a risk, especially for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Early diagnosis is crucial in managing influenza, mitigating its spread, and preventing complications. It will be imperative for everyone to take note of symptoms such as fever, body pain, fatigue, cough, nasal congestion, and sore throat and report to the expert without any delay. Moreover, one will also be advised of timely testing. Influenza symptoms can be similar to those of other respiratory infections like COVID-19, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and can take a toll on one’s entire well-being. However, Molecular testing will be a boon for patients. It will allow distinguishing influenza from these conditions, and allowing appropriate treatment and opt for preventive measures.

Molecular testing, such as reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), is the gold standard for diagnosing influenza and initiating timely management. It helps to identify the genetic material (RNA) of the influenza virus, ensuring correct diagnosis. This is important for distinguishing not only between influenza and its subtypes, but also from other respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms. Do this test as per the doctor’s advice and take treatment before the condition worsens.

The crucial role of early detection in managing flu outbreaks:

When we spoke to Dr Pranav Gupta, Consultant and Head, Molecular Biology Regional Reference Lab, Apollo Diagnostic Delhi, he said that early detection of influenza cases is essential for prompt outbreak management. It allows for timely initiation of antiviral treatments, which are most effective when started within the first 2 days of the onset of the concerning symptoms such as cough and fever. Early diagnosis also helps isolate affected those with flu, promote vaccination, and increase public awareness about preventive measures thereby raising awareness about flu. By stopping the spread of the virus, the expert can avoid overwhelming hospitalizations during peak flu season. Many children and elderly may end up in hospital due to flu. Remember, flu cases are a common occurrence during the winter season considering the weather outside is cold and people spend more time indoors, increasing the likelihood of virus transmission. Prevention is key during this period. Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone. Follow the vaccination schedule without missing it.

Everyone should exercise caution when it comes to their health. Molecular testing plays a pivotal role in distinguishing influenza from other illnesses and initiating appropriate treatment and effective outbreak control in children and the elderly who are vulnerable populations. By staying informed and adopting preventive measures, everyone can navigate cold and flu season with greater confidence and safety. Additionally, everyone should also eat a balanced diet, exercise indoors, maintain personal and hand hygiene, wear masks, avoid being around sick people or crowded places, and not ignore symptoms such as fever or constant coughing.

