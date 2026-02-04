Silent cancers: Types that can develop without early warning signs Some cancers can grow silently for years without noticeable symptoms. A doctor explains which cancers behave this way and why timely screening is crucial.

New Delhi:

The most dangerous element about cancer is that certain cancer types can develop for extended periods without producing visible indicators of their presence. People assume that cancer will show itself through pain and severe illness, but many cancers remain undetected until their patients reach advanced disease stages.

Health professionals discover many health conditions during their regular checkups because these conditions appear as incidental findings.

Common cancers that often show no early symptoms

According to Dr Sai Vivek V, Consultant - Medical Oncology and Haemato-Oncology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, cancers that affect the ovarian, pancreatic, colorectal, kidney and particularly lung cancer sites demonstrate their most concealed symptoms during their initial development phase. The symptoms, when they do appear, are frequently experienced as indistinct bloating, mild abdominal discomfort, changes in appetite, unexplained fatigue and subtle changes in bowel habits. The body shows these signs, which people tend to overlook as normal stress reactions, common acid reflux, natural ageing, and typical daily activities.

Prostate cancer shows slow disease development, which remains asymptomatic during multiple years of its progression. Many men feel completely well, and the cancer is detected only through screening tests. People with advanced liver disease who experience no symptoms of early-stage liver cancer remain undiagnosed because they fail to recognize warning signs of their condition.

The secretive nature of cancers leads to their detection after an extended time period, which results in the loss of valuable chances for effective medical treatment. The advanced stage of a disease occurs after a person shows symptoms, which include weight loss, persistent pain and bleeding. The symptoms must not be used as the only method of diagnosis because this approach creates dangerous situations for medical professionals.

The role of screening in detecting asymptomatic cancers

Regular screenings, health check-ups and observation of small ongoing body changes establish essential practices for maintaining health. The need for surveillance increases because risk factors from family history, smoking, obesity, diabetes, and prolonged infections make detection more difficult. Cancer prevention and early detection require people to maintain awareness and knowledge and take action instead of waiting until they experience pain.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Cancers named after people, not body parts and the stories behind them