Should blood pressure medicines be stopped once readings turn normal? Mumbai cardiologist explains Many patients stop blood pressure medicines once their readings return to normal. Mumbai-based cardiologist Dr Parin Sangoi explains why this can be risky, how untreated hypertension damages organs silently, and why medication decisions should always be guided by medical advice.

New Delhi:

Many people still believe that daily blood pressure medication can harm the kidneys. Dr Parin Sangoi, a consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, says this belief is incorrect.

“Blood pressure medicines do not damage the kidneys. In fact, untreated high blood pressure is a major cause of kidney disease. When blood pressure remains elevated for extended periods, it damages the small blood vessels in the kidneys, gradually reducing their ability to filter waste. This often happens quietly and may go unnoticed for years,” Dr Sangoi told indianexpress.com.

Why are kidney problems often discovered only after blood pressure treatment begins?

According to Dr Sangoi, kidney damage often starts much earlier than people realise.

“In many cases, kidney damage has already begun by the time high blood pressure is found. Once treatment starts and blood pressure is controlled, routine tests may reveal existing kidney issues. This timing can lead people to wrongly blame the medicines when the damage was actually caused by long-term untreated hypertension,” he explained.

If blood pressure readings become normal, why should medicines not be stopped?

Normal readings usually mean the treatment is working. They are not a signal to stop.

“High blood pressure is usually a lifelong condition. Stopping medication suddenly can cause blood pressure to rise again, often without any warning symptoms. This sudden increase adds stress to the heart, brain, and kidneys, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, and further kidney damage,” Dr Sangoi said.

How risky is it to stop blood pressure medicines without medical advice?

Stopping medication on one’s own is one of the most serious mistakes patients make.

“Many patients stop their medicines based on tips from social media, friends, or because they feel fine. This can lead to uncontrolled blood pressure and the quick progression of organ damage. A doctor should always supervise any change in dosage or stopping,” Dr Sangoi stressed.

Can lifestyle changes or alternative therapies replace blood pressure medicines?

Healthy habits do help. Diet, exercise and stress management can improve blood pressure control and overall health.

However, they should not replace prescribed medicines without a doctor’s guidance. In some cases, sustained lifestyle changes may allow a lower dose, but stopping treatment entirely requires careful monitoring.

What is the most important takeaway for people living with high blood pressure?

Blood pressure medicines are meant to protect vital organs over time.

“They prevent long-term complications rather than cause them. Decisions about stopping or changing treatment should always be based on medical advice, not myths or fear,” Dr Sangoi said.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

