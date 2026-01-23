Heartburn is not harmless: When GERD needs medical attention Heartburn is not always harmless. Learn when GERD needs medical attention, its warning signs, complications, and when to consult a doctor to prevent serious digestive issues.

There are a large number of people who suffer from acidity and a burning sensation in the chest. Though this may seem common, persistent heartburn can signal gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and should not be ignored. Here, the expert helps you to understand everything about GERD, so that you can seek timely intervention without fail.

Acidity and heartburn cases are rising at a rapid rate, from children to adults to older people. These conditions can be unpleasant and affect one's peace of mind. Heartburn is often brushed off as a minor digestive issue caused by the intake of spicy food or irregular meals. Many people tend to swear by home remedies or over-the-counter antacids for quick relief. However, when heartburn becomes frequent or severe, it may be a sign of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Yes, that’s right! Did you know? GERD is a chronic condition where acid from the stomach repeatedly flows back into the oesophagus, irritating its lining. If left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems and affect daily quality of life. Not many are aware of this condition called GERD.

Understanding the risk factors for GERD:

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric, Hernia and Laparoscopic Surgeon, MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Centre, Mumbai; Saifee, Apollo, and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai, obesity, smoking, alcohol intake, stress, pregnancy, and conditions like diabetes can raise the chances of GERD. Moreover, eating late at night, lying down soon after meals, and frequently consuming fatty or spicy foods can also increase the risk of GERD.

Signs and symptoms of GERD:

Burning sensation in the chest, sour taste in the mouth, frequent burping, bloating, and regurgitation of food or acid. Some people may also experience chronic cough, hoarseness of voice, throat irritation, or difficulty in swallowing.

Occasional heartburn after a heavy meal may not be of concern. However, GERD should be suspected when symptoms tend to appear 2-3 times a week, disturb sleep, or interfere with routine activities and impact the overall well-being.

A person can also suffer from chest pain that mimics heart pain, unintentional weight loss, vomiting, black stools, or pain while swallowing. Long-standing GERD can damage the food pipe and may lead to complications such as esophagitis, strictures, ulcers, or Barrett’s oesophagus, a condition that increases the risk of oesophageal cancer. Hence, if you wish to avoid complications, take charge of your health and seek immediate care.

Timely management is important when heartburn does not improve with lifestyle changes or regular antacids. If you are suffering from these symptoms, please do not ignore them or self-medicate. You must see a doctor immediately.



Further evaluation for GERD may include an upper GI endoscopy, imaging studies like sonography or a CT scan of the abdomen, 24-hour pH manometry, etc., amongst other tests. Based on the evaluation, doctors will suggest what kind of treatment may be needed.

Remember to focus on your health and stay aware when it comes to GERD. In 2026, pledge to stay healthy.

