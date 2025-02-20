Seasonal changes trigger cold, cough and viral fever, know prevention tips from expert Seasonal fluctuation is central to the increased occurrence of viral fevers, colds, and coughs. By taking proper preventive measures, an individual can decrease susceptibility to diseases.

Seasonal changes have a deep impact on our health, especially in terms of how they make us prone to respiratory infections like colds, coughs, and viral fevers. When weather conditions change, the immune system of the body needs to adapt to the changing temperatures and humidity, exposing us to infection. Seasonal changes give an ideal breeding ground for viruses, and as a result, the chances of getting these regular illnesses are higher. Knowing how these changes cause health problems can assist us in taking preventative steps to remain healthy.

How Seasonal Changes Impact Our Health

When we spoke to Dr Meenakshi Jain, Senior Director of Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital Patparganj, she said that with changes in season, particularly a transition from cold to warm or warm to cold, our systems have to accommodate the new climatic conditions. These temperature changes can drain the immune system of its efficacy in fighting against viruses. Another factor is how viruses behave because of environmental elements, specifically for cold, cough, and viral fevers. This is the way seasonal shifts lead to such prevalent diseases:

Cold and Cough: Cold and cough are common during seasonal transitions, especially during cold weather. When temperatures decrease, individuals spend more time indoors, which results in more contact with others and higher chances of virus transmission, including rhinoviruses that cause the common cold.

Dry Air: During warm weather, outdoor and indoor air is drier. Dry air dehydrates the mucous membranes in the nose and throat, making it more difficult for the body to trap and eliminate harmful pathogens. Therefore, individuals become more vulnerable to infections such as colds and coughs.

Weakened Immune System: Seasonal change tightens up the blood vessels in the nose and throat, which decreases the supply of immune cells to the nasal passages and pharynx. This makes it more difficult for the body to get rid of infections, making it more likely to develop respiratory complications such as colds or a persistent cough.

Viral Fevers: Viral fevers due to different viruses like influenza, dengue, and other respiratory viruses are predominant during seasonal changes.

Protection Tips

Boost Immunity: Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can promote a healthy immune system. Proper exercise, proper hydration, and sufficient sleep are also necessary in having a robust defence against infections.

Practice Good Hygiene: Proper hand washing, keeping your nose and mouth covered while sneezing or coughing, and avoiding close interaction with someone who is sick may limit the spreading of germs.

Stay Moist and Warm: During colder temperatures, layering warmly keeps the body's immune function intact. Running a humidifier indoors prevents the air from drying out, protecting the mucous membranes in the respiratory tract and lowering the risk of infection.

Get Vaccinated: Immunisations, especially the flu vaccine, can prevent most viral infections. Flu shots given every year, especially during flu season, can prevent a variety of viral illnesses that seem to circulate in cooler weather.

