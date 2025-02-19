Viral Fever vs Bacterial Infection: Expert explains difference, causes, signs and more Both viral and bacterial infections can result in fever, but the onset, severity, signs, and management are different. Understanding these helps in managing symptoms well and having a patient under the right treatment at the right time.

The feeling of fever is often accompanied by infection and is mainly caused by two infections: viral and bacterial. Both infections can lead to the patient experiencing similar symptoms but understanding the difference between the two is critical towards providing the correct medication. Knowing the differences ensures that the individual receives the needed medical attention and does not suffer from any further complications.

Viral Fever: According to Dr Meenakshi Jain, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital Patparganj, a wide range of viruses like Dengue, influenza, COVID-19, etc. can cause viral fever. When people are infected with any kind of virus, their immune system raises the body’s temperature to eliminate the virus, and this is a sign that the immune system is working properly.

Signs of Viral Fever:

Fever Onset: Typically, viral fever develops gradually, starting at a mild temperature ranging from 100F to 103F. This leads to an increase in body temperature over several days.

Other Symptoms: Apart from fever, viral infection can cause patients to have body aches, fatigue, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, constant headaches, and even leads to diarrhoea. Cough and sore throat can affect respiratory viruses, whilst gastrointestinal even nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Duration: When viral fevers set in, it usually lasts from 3 to 7 days because the immune system is gradually defeating the virus.

Antibiotic Effectiveness: Antibiotics can only treat bacterial infections. Antibiotics are ineffective for viral infections.

Bacterial Infection: Bacterial infections stem from harmful bacteria entering the body, which causes inflammation that eventually presents itself as a fever. Bacteria are single-celled organisms that can reproduce independently. The most common bacterial pathogens are Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, and Escherichia coli. They are usually the cause of pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and bacterial meningitis.

Bacterial Infection Signs:

Fever Onset: The onset of fever from a bacterial infection develops rapidly and is more intense than from viral fevers. It is not unusual for temperatures to increase sharply above 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other Symptoms: In addition to localized fever, bacteria infections have been known to cause localized pain, increased swelling, or even purulent infections in the region. For instance, UTIs result in Dysuria, while skin infections may present with Erythema, Edema, or Abscess.

Duration: Not-treated bacterial infections can cause severe life-threatening conditions like object failure or sepsis. This particular type of infection can only be cured with antibiotics.

Antibiotic Response: Bacterial infections, unlike viral infections, do respond well to antibiotics. Antipyretics can be used to treat fevers associated with these infections.

The main differences between viral and bacterial infections:

Onset and Severity: Viral fevers tend to start slowly and have a moderately severe nature; bacterial infections usually result in sudden and intense fever.

Symptoms: Bacterial infections may include localised pain, swelling, or pus while viral infections usually present with more non-local symptoms such as a sore throat, body aches, or cough.

Duration and Treatment: Viral infections generally resolve spontaneously within a week; bacterial infections require antibiotics to resolve the infection and avoid complications.

When to Seek Medical Attention: You need to see a doctor in case a fever lasts more than 3 days; it gets too high; there are signs of difficulty breathing or chest pain, confusion, repeated vomiting, etc. A doctor might do a physical exam, lab tests (blood cultures, viral tests), and sometimes imaging studies to find the exact cause of the infection.

