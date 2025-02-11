Does season change make you sick? Know how to take care of yourself during weather transition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to take care of yourself during weather change.

The winter season is now slowly coming to an end. Now mild heat is being felt during the day. Cold is also felt in the morning and nighttime. With this changing weather, the risk of many diseases also increases. Due to changing weather, problems of cold-cough, allergy and fever can be seen in many people. If your immunity is weak then you can easily fall prey to these diseases. In such a situation, you must take full care of your health with this changing weather. So let's know about the ways to take care of health in changing weather.

Nutritious food intake

To protect yourself from diseases during the changing weather, include nutritious food in your diet. Eat fruits and green leafy vegetables. These are rich in nutrients and also protect you from getting sick.

War light warm clothes

As the temperature increases during the day, we start feeling hot. As soon as we feel a little hot, we stop wearing our winter clothes. But it is cold in the morning and evening. So keep in mind that you wear light warm clothes at this time.

Drinking the right amount of water

Water is very important for our health. To keep diseases away and to stay hydrated, one must drink the right amount of water.

Practice exercise

To avoid diseases, keep yourself fit. For this, you can regularly do some light exercises like walking, and light stretching.

Get good sleep

Sleep is very important for our health. Try to get good sleep so that your body remains strong and can fight diseases.

