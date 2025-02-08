US CDC says flu cases highest in the country in 15 years; preventive measures to keep yourself protected

Follow us on Image Source : CANVA CDC says flu cases highest in the US in 15 years

Flu cases have been surging across the United States, according to the latest estimates of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Friday. There have been at least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalisations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US.

CDC said, "Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country." The country reported 10 influenza-associated paediatric deaths during the latest week ending February 1. This brings the total number of paediatric deaths to 57. More than 48,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with influenza this week.

The CDC data shows that at least 45 states and jurisdictions are reporting "high or very high" levels of the flu. Citing CDC data, CBS said that cases of influenza are now at the highest across the US since the peak of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu is an illness that is caused due to the influenza virus. Common symptoms of the condition are head and body aches, sore throat, fever and respiratory symptoms, which can be severe.

To keep yourself protected, it is important that you take necessary preventive measures. Here are some ways that can help to prevent flu, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It is important that you get your yearly flu vaccine as it is the best way to reduce the risk of getting affected. Other ways to reduce your risk are:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If you can’t use soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue rather than your bare hand.

Avoid being around other people when you or they are sick with the flu or other infectious diseases.

Consider wearing a mask if you’re sick and can’t avoid being around others.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth.

Don’t share food or eating utensils (forks, spoons, cups) with others.

