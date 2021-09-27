Sattu Laddu to sprouts dahi vada, healthy alternatives for the festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy alternatives for the festive season

India is a land of different cultures and traditions where festivals play an important role in bringing people closer. The contagious festive spirit witnesses a surge of a different level as soon as the month of October and November approach and the incredible diversity of the country can be seen in the wide array of religious and cultural festivals, celebrated differently all across the nation.

However, amid all the fun and enjoyment, festivals are also the time when people overindulge in different delicacies which can lead to weight gain and other issues. Thankfully, there are plenty of healthy alternatives which can help your maintain your health goals.

Sushma P S, Chief Dietician -- Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bengaluru, shares few easy recipes to keep in mind:

SATTU LADDU

1 serving = 80Kcal = 1 person

Ingredients:

* Sattu powder (Barley Powder: Roasted

* Kala Channa Powder; 1:2): 200gms

* Organic Jaggery: 150gms

* Elaichi Powder: 1tsp

* Refined Sunflower Oil: 60ml

* Seasame seed Roasted: 1tbsp

Method:

* Heat the pan and add Sattu powder

* Roast till it's brown

* When it is done, add organic jaggery to the Sattu mixture along with Elaichi powder and oil for binding

* Make the mixture into round shapes and coat them with sesame seeds

SPROUTS DAHI VADA

1 serving = 120Kcal = 2 persons

Ingredients:

* Moong/ mixed sprouts: 100gms

* Onion : 1 chopped

* Coriander leaves: few chopped

* Chilli powder: ï¿½ tsp

* Dhania powder: ½ tsp

* Salt: to taste

* Chutney

* Tamarind and dates chutney; green coriander chutney

For Dahi Vada:

* Thick curd: 1cup

* Urad dhal: 100gms

* Salt: 1 pinch

Method:

For Dahi Vada:

* Soak urad dal and grind it to a fine paste

* Make the batter into small vadas

* Steam the vada stuffed with sprouts

* Dip this steamed vadas in curd and garnish with the above ingredients and chutney

CHATPATI CUTNEY

1serving=10gm=15Kcal

Ingredients:

* Green capsicum- 2 nos

* Onion (chopped) - 1 nos

* Ginger -2 tsp

* Tamarind-50 gm

* Salt & Green chilli - to taste

Method:

* Steam capsicum, onion, ginger, tamarind juice

* Then add the other ingredients to it

* Grind them together into a fine paste

GREEN VEGETABLE PANCAKES

1 serving = 90Kcal = 1 person

Ingredients:

* Wheat flour: 100gms

* Besan: 50gms

* Methi and Palak leaves: 150gms

* Tomato: 20gms

* Green chillies: 1 no

* Onion: 2 nos

* Garlic: 4 cloves

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and make them into small pancakes

OATS PORRIDGE

1 serving = 100gm = 95Kcal

Ingredients:

* Oats: 200g

* Flax seeds powder: 10gms

* Sunflower seeds powder: 10gms

* Salt and pepper: to taste

* Sesame Seeds (white): ï¿½tsp

* Water -1/2 litre

Method:

* Cook the oats with the ingredients in water for 20 minutes and serve.

APPLE CAKE

1 serving = 120Kcal = 1 person

Ingredients:

* Whole wheat flour: 2cups

* Cinnamon powder: ï¿½ tsp

* Jaggery: ï¿½ cup

* Chopped apple: 1cup

* Nuts chopped: ï¿½ cup

Method:

* Mix all the above ingredients and bake at 175ï¿½c for 45 minutes.

BARLEY & VEGETABLE SOUP

1 serving = 145Kcal = 100 ml

Ingredients:

* Barley: 50 gm

* Spring onion: 2 nos

* Salt and Pepper: to taste

* Vegetable Stock: ï¿½ litre

* Chopped Vegetables: 50 gm

Method:

* Soak the barley for more than four hours

* Cook the barley and make it into a paste

* Add stock spring onion

* Add salt and pepper and boil again

* Add chopped vegetables and serve hot