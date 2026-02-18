Salim Khan hospitalised for ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage: What it is, causes, symptoms, treatment and recovery

New Delhi:

Hindi cinema legend Salim Khan, 90, is currently on ventilator support after suffering a ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage on Tuesday. He underwent a medical procedure for the same at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, according to a health bulletin issued Wednesday by Dr Jalil Parkar, who is part of the treating team. The development has drawn concern across the film fraternity and among fans, given Khan’s towering legacy in Hindi cinema.

As conversations around his health continue, there is growing curiosity about what a ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage actually means medically. To break that down in simpler terms, we spoke to Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD - Neurology, Aakash Healthcare, who explained the condition, its causes, symptoms, risks and treatment outlook.

What is a ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage?

Dr Bhardwaj explains, “A ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage, as the name suggests, is a small amount of bleeding in the brain or nearby areas.” He notes that such bleeding is usually detected through imaging. “A CT scan or MRI is used to detect this.”

While the word haemorrhage sounds severe, the scale here matters. “It can happen because of a mild head injury or sudden pain in the head. It requires medical evaluation and proper monitoring to prevent complications,” Dr Bhardwaj adds.

Causes of ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage

According to Dr Bhardwaj, the triggers can vary widely. “It can happen because of different reasons, like uncontrolled blood pressure or a minor bump on the head.”

Medication history also plays a role. “It can also occur because of the use of blood thinners, which increase the risk.” Age-linked vascular fragility is another factor. “With age, blood vessels get weaker and increase the risk of this condition.” He further points to systemic contributors. “Blood clotting problems or liver disease can also cause it. It is important to know the cause to prevent it from happening in the future.”

Symptoms to watch for in ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage

One of the complexities of this condition is how quietly it can present. “At first, the symptoms may not be noticeable. It depends on the site where the bleeding is happening,” Dr Bhardwaj says.

Based on location, symptoms vary. “According to that, you may get a headache or other symptoms.” In some cases, it may not be detected immediately. “It can also happen that you do not know about it, and it may even be missed on imaging tests done for some other reason.”

Is a ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage dangerous?

Despite being termed minimal, the condition still requires caution. “Yes, it can be dangerous. There are chances that the bleeding can worsen and cause swelling in the brain,” Dr Bhardwaj states. Outcome often depends on individual health variables. “Other factors like your age, overall health, and blood pressure readings can have an effect on it.”

Treatment and recovery timeline

Management, in many cases, is conservative rather than surgical. “The treatment is simple. A patient is advised to stay in the hospital,” Dr Bhardwaj explains. Underlying triggers are addressed first. “If you have high blood pressure, it needs to be controlled. If you are on blood thinners, you may need to stop them for some time.” Rest remains central to recovery.

“In cases where the bleeding is minimal, surgery may not be needed. Doctors may ask you to come for follow-up scans to ensure the bleeding does not get worse,” he adds. While the term minimal may suggest something mild, medical supervision remains essential. Monitoring, timely scans and controlling underlying risks often shape recovery outcomes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.