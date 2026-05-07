Why asthma attacks and skin allergies increase during extreme heat? Mumbai-based dermatologist explains

New Delhi:

Doctors have stated that with the temperature continuing to soar in many cities, heat coupled with air pollution could become a serious health issue for many. The impact of pollution on humans does not affect only their respiratory tract; rather, experts have confirmed that pollution and heat are causing many cases of skin ailments.

Children, older patients, and those suffering from existing conditions like asthma and allergies belong to the high-risk category. Hot air, high humidity levels, and pollution particles can irritate the lungs and skin tissues, making it difficult to breathe or causing an infection and allergic reactions in humans.

Pollution triggers asthma symptoms in individuals

As per Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Mumbai, pollutants like PM2.5 particles, smoke, emissions from automobiles, and harmful chemical gases can trigger inflammation of air passages, aggravating asthma conditions in affected individuals.

Symptoms caused by pollution and exposure to dust

Studies show that exposure to pollution and heat might cause:

Chronic coughs

Wheezing

Chest pains

Shortness of breath

Breathing difficulties

High levels of humidity and polluted, still hot air may worsen these conditions, particularly in summer.

The reasons for increased skin conditions in summer

Health professionals advise that pollution is one of the significant causes for worsening skin conditions, especially along with heat and perspiration. Perspiration and pollution may clog the pores of the skin. The fine toxic particles in the air may accumulate on the skin surface and clog the pores, resulting in:

Acne

Rashes

Irritation

Allergies

Bacterial and fungal infections

Perspiration caused by hot summer weather provides conditions for easy multiplication of microorganisms, causing fungal and other skin infections, such as ringworm. Similarly, air conditioning and sudden variations in temperature may also influence skin conditions.

Whom are these effects more likely to affect?

Individuals residing in polluted urban areas are likely to suffer from heat-related illnesses during summers. According to doctors, pregnant women, children, the elderly population, and those suffering from asthma, allergies, and sensitive skin are advised to take precautions.

How can one minimise the effects of heat and pollution on the skin?

Some preventive steps have been recommended by experts, which are listed below:

Avoid going out during the hottest time of the day.

Wear masks in polluted areas.

Ensure proper washing of faces and hands after coming back home.

Consume sufficient amounts of water throughout the day.

Apply a lightweight non-oily moisturiser on the skin.

Growing plants near houses may also assist in improving air quality to an extent. Doctors say rising heat and pollution together are creating a difficult environment for both respiratory and skin health. While the risks are increasing, timely precautions, proper skincare and regular medical care can help reduce the chances of severe asthma flare-ups and skin disorders.

Because apparently summer now comes with heat, humidity, pollution and an unsolicited skincare challenge all at once.

Also read: Not just skin deep: The silent danger of invasive fungal infections