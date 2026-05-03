Not just skin deep: The silent danger of invasive fungal infections

New Delhi:

When we think of infections, most of us picture bacteria or viruses. But there is another, quieter threat that often goes unnoticed. Invasive fungal infections or IFI.

These infections do not always start dramatically. In fact, they often begin with symptoms so mild that they are easily dismissed until they become serious.

What exactly are invasive fungal infections?

According to Dr Nitin Shinde, Infectious Disease Specialist at KIMS Hospital, Nagpur, these infections occur when fungi move beyond their usual harmless presence.

“Invasive fungal infections occur when these organisms cross the body’s protective barriers and establish themselves inside tissues and organs.”

While fungi are commonly found in our environment, they usually do not cause harm unless the body’s defences are compromised.

Who is most at risk

IFI does not affect everyone equally. It primarily targets people with weakened immunity. “Those most at risk include people on long-term steroids or immunosuppressing medicines, patients undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, and those with poorly controlled diabetes.”

Patients who have spent long periods in intensive care are also more vulnerable, as their immune systems are often already under stress.

Early signs that are easy to ignore

One of the biggest challenges with IFI is that it rarely presents itself clearly in the beginning. “The earliest and most common sign is a fever that does not settle with usual treatment.”

Other warning signs can include persistent cough, unexplained breathlessness, sinus or facial pain, and subtle changes in energy or alertness. “These symptoms are easily dismissed when mild, yet in someone with risk factors, they should prompt urgent reassessment.”

Why diagnosis is often delayed

Diagnosing IFI is not straightforward, and that is where the real danger lies. “Routine tests and scans can be misleading. Appearances may mimic common bacterial infections.” Even specialised fungal tests may not give immediate clarity, which means valuable time can be lost.

“Delay allows the infection to advance into lungs, blood vessels or the brain, where it becomes harder to control.”

When should you take it seriously?

If symptoms persist, especially in someone already vulnerable, it is important not to wait. “Early reassessment can prevent a small problem from turning into a crisis.”

A lingering fever or new respiratory symptoms should always be evaluated carefully rather than dismissed.

Can invasive fungal infections be prevented?

Prevention is largely about awareness and timely action.“Managing chronic conditions carefully and alerting clinicians when symptoms persist can significantly reduce risk.” The key is not to panic, but to stay alert.

Why awareness matters more than ever

Fungi are all around us, and for most people, they are harmless. But when immunity drops, they can turn into a serious threat. “Early recognition and timely action remain the most effective safeguards.”

Because with infections like these, what you miss early can cost you later.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet