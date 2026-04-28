Why you feel tired at 2 PM every day? Jaipur-based endocrinologist answers

New Delhi:

It shows up almost like clockwork. One moment you’re fine, the next you’re fighting sleep, struggling to focus, and wondering why your energy has disappeared.

The “2 PM crash” isn’t just in your head. It’s something doctors hear about often, and it has less to do with workload than you might think.

It’s not your work. It’s your body’s response

“Afternoon fatigue is usually linked to lifestyle patterns rather than how much work you’re doing,” says Dr Hetashvi Gondaliya, Diabetes & Endocrinology specialist at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

At the centre of it is how your body processes food.

Meals high in refined carbs or sugars cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, followed by an equally quick drop.

That rise-and-fall cycle can leave you feeling:

Sleepy

Low on energy

Mentally foggy

And it’s often mistaken for laziness.

The role of sleep you didn’t realise

Even if your meals are balanced, sleep plays a major role. Your body naturally dips in alertness in the early afternoon as part of its circadian rhythm.

If you’ve had poor or interrupted sleep, that dip feels sharper and harder to push through.

Add a heavy lunch to the mix, and the crash becomes almost inevitable.

Why sitting still makes it worse

Post-lunch habits matter more than most people realise.

Sitting for long periods right after eating slows circulation and digestion, which can amplify that sluggish feeling.

Even mild dehydration can quietly contribute to fatigue, making the crash feel heavier than it actually is.

What actually helps

The good news is that this pattern isn’t fixed.

Small changes can make a noticeable difference:

Choose balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats

Avoid heavy, refined-carb lunches

Take a short walk after eating

Stay hydrated through the day

Maintain consistent sleep timings

“Our bodies function on rhythm. When daily habits are aligned, energy levels tend to stabilise naturally,” Dr Gondaliya explains.

The 2 PM crash isn’t about lack of discipline. It’s your body reacting to how you eat, sleep, and move. And once you understand that, it becomes much easier to manage.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Metabolic health expert explains the rise of ‘skinny diabetes’ in urban India