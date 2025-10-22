Rishabh Tandon’s heart attack reveals a new health reality for young Indians, doctors warn Rishabh Tandon’s sudden heart attack has renewed concern over the rising number of cardiac cases among young Indians. Doctors explain how lifestyle, stress, poor sleep, and diet are driving early heart disease, and what tests can help detect it early.

New Delhi:

The startling news of singer Rishabh Tandon's unannounced heart attack has again put India's quiet epidemic of heart disease in the young adult population sharply into the limelight. Doctors have been cautioning for years now that heart attacks are no longer limited to people over the age of 50 ...now they are attacking youngsters in their 20s and 30s with no warning signs.

Experts say that while genetic predisposition plays a role, the real culprit is lifestyle: long work hours, poor diet, stress, lack of exercise, and rising pollution levels, all adding up to an alarming public health trend.

A disturbing rise in heart attacks among young adults

According to Dr Vikash Goyal, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Paras Health, Gurugram, “There has been a noticeable increase in heart attack cases among young adults compared to earlier times. This rise is largely due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, high stress levels, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and rising obesity rates.”

He adds that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, once seen in middle-aged groups, are now being diagnosed in people as young as 25. “While genetic predisposition plays a role, lifestyle choices remain the biggest driver,” he warns.

Dr Goyal points out that the warning signs, chest pain, palpitations, fatigue, or breathlessness, often go ignored until it’s too late. “Preventive tests such as HbA1c, Lipid Profile, ECG, Echocardiography, TMT, and CT Coronary Angiography can help identify risks early,” he says, urging annual check-ups even for those who appear healthy.

Lifestyle and diet: the invisible threat

Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh, Cardiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, echoes the concern: “What was once seen as a disease of men in their 50s or 60s is now appearing in men barely in their 20s and 30s.”

He points to recent data from Neuberg Diagnostics, revealing that 13% of young adults (25–35 years) in India are diabetic, 25% are pre-diabetic, and 28% have abnormally high cholesterol levels.

“The transformation in lifestyle is stark,” Dr Deshmukh explains. “High-sugar drinks, processed foods, and fast food have replaced traditional home-cooked meals. These foods are rich in bad fats, sodium, and sugar — a perfect recipe for high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes. Add to this smoking, alcohol, and chronic stress, and you have the perfect storm for early cardiac disease.”

Sleep deprivation and stress add to the risk

The issue, doctors say, is not just what young people eat, but how they live. “Late-night work shifts, screen time, and sleep deprivation are now normalised,” Dr Deshmukh notes. “Getting less than seven hours of sleep affects the body’s recovery cycle, disturbs hormone balance, and contributes to weight gain and higher blood pressure.”

Over time, these small imbalances silently strain the heart and raise long-term cardiovascular risk. And while genetics can make certain individuals more vulnerable, lifestyle changes, such as improved diet, regular exercise, and quitting smoking, can still make a significant difference.

The new normal: routine heart checks for the young

Routine health check-ups, once considered unnecessary before middle age, are now essential. “Checking blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol can provide early indicators before the condition becomes acute,” Dr Deshmukh emphasises.

Both cardiologists stress that prevention is far better than a cure, and it doesn’t require drastic changes. “Small steps like walking 30 minutes a day, sleeping well, managing stress, and avoiding smoking or excessive alcohol can go a long way in protecting heart health,” says Dr Goyal. Ignoring symptoms like fatigue, chest tightness, or shortness of breath because one feels “too young” for heart problems is a dangerous mistake, one that India’s growing number of cardiac patients can no longer afford to make.

Rishabh Tandon’s case is yet another reminder that youth is no longer a shield against heart disease. Experts say the trend reflects the toll of modern urban life, fast-paced, tech-driven, and physically static. As India’s young workforce continues to push itself harder than ever, doctors warn that health checks, rest, and lifestyle awareness must become part of ambition, not an afterthought. Because sometimes, the difference between a busy life and a healthy one is just a heartbeat away.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.