99% of heart attacks linked to 4 factors, doctor reveals how to prevent them A global study found that nearly all heart attacks and strokes stem from just four risk factors, high blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and smoking. Cardiologist Dr Vikash Goyal explains how small lifestyle changes can dramatically cut your heart disease risk.

New Delhi:

We often think heart attacks and strokes strike suddenly. But the truth, according to new research, is that they’re rarely random and nearly 99% of cases can be traced back to just four preventable risk factors. A recent large-scale international study published in The Lancet and reported by ScienceAlert found that almost all heart attacks and strokes are driven by a combination of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and smoking.

Together, these four account for virtually all cardiovascular deaths worldwide, a sobering reminder that heart disease is both predictable and preventable. We spoke to Dr Vikash Goyal, Senior Cardiologist, Paras Hospital, Gurugram, who explained why these factors are so dangerous, and how people can take control before it’s too late.

The 4 key culprits behind heart attacks and strokes

According to Dr Goyal, “Heart attacks and strokes are often linked to just four key risk factors: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and smoking. The problem is that many patients remain unaware because these conditions are silent killers. .”These hidden factors gradually narrow blood vessels, reduce oxygen supply, and create blockages that can trigger sudden cardiovascular events.

1. High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure (hypertension) is often symptomless. “Even when patients feel perfectly fine, their arteries may already be under immense strain,” says Dr Goyal. Left unchecked, it can lead to heart failure, stroke, or kidney disease.

Doctor’s tip: Check your blood pressure at least once every six months. Aim for a target below 120/80 mmHg.

2. High Cholesterol

Cholesterol is essential for body function, but too much “bad” LDL cholesterol causes fatty deposits to build up in arteries. “Over time, these deposits rupture, forming clots that block blood flow — the classic cause of a heart attack,” explains Dr Goyal.

Doctor’s tip: Limit fried foods and red meat, and include healthy fats from nuts, olive oil, and fish.

3. High Blood Sugar

Even mild increases in blood sugar can damage blood vessels over time. “Diabetes accelerates atherosclerosis, the hardening and narrowing of arteries ,which drastically increases the risk of both heart attack and stroke,” Dr Goyal notes.

Doctor’s tip: Regular blood sugar monitoring is essential, especially for those with a family history of diabetes.

4. Smoking

Smoking damages arterial walls, lowers oxygen in the blood, and raises both blood pressure and clot risk. “No amount of smoking is safe,” Dr Goyal says bluntly. “Even one cigarette a day can raise your risk of a heart attack.”

Doctor’s tip: Quitting smoking leads to measurable improvements in heart and lung function within weeks.

Early detection saves lives

Dr Goyal stresses that routine check-ups can identify problems early. “Patients should monitor their blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar regularly, even if they feel healthy,” he says.

Small changes, big results

“Adopting a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and avoiding tobacco, can significantly reduce risk,” says Dr Goyal. “Even small, consistent changes like reducing salt and sugar intake or taking daily walks have a major long-term impact.”

The message from both research and experts is clear: heart disease is preventable if we act early.

High blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and smoking together account for nearly every heart attack and stroke but they’re all manageable with awareness and timely care. As Dr Goyal sums up, “Early detection and proactive management are the key to preventing severe cardiovascular events. You don’t need a dramatic change, you just need to start today.”

Also read: Heart attack risk is highest between 7 AM and 11 AM; cardiologist explains why