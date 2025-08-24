Heart attack risk is highest between 7 AM and 11 AM; cardiologist explains why Most heart attacks strike in the morning, not because of stress. Cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj explains the science and shares a morning routine to protect your heart.

New Delhi:

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 19.8 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2022, which is nearly 32% of all global deaths. Of these, 85% of deaths were due to heart attack and stroke. Heart attacks happen when there’s a blockage in an artery that sends blood and oxygen to the heart.

This can happen due to various reasons. Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, a cardiologist, took to Instagram to share one of the major causes of heart attack and it is not stress. He says that ‘your mornings are a high-alert window for your heart’.

Why mornings are a ‘high-alert window’ for your heart

He says that mornings are a very sensitive time for your heart health because it is the body’s natural response to waking up.

In an Instagram post. Dr. Bhojraj said, “Your mornings are a 'high-alert' window for your heart. Here’s why: when you wake up, your body triggers a surge in cortisol, platelets get stickier, and blood pressure rises.”

Why most heart attacks happen between 7 AM and 11 AM

Dr. Bhojraj further said, “Now — what makes this worse? Going from 0 → 100 the second you wake up. A landmark study found that heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths peak — especially between 7 am and 11 am, with a smaller afternoon spike around 5 pm to 6 pm.”

The role of cortisol, blood pressure, and platelet stickiness

The post was titled “Most heart attacks happen after this 1 daily habit (and it is not stress)”. The doctor said that the surge in cortisol, increased platelet stickiness and increase in blood pressure can lead to a higher risk of heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths.

Doctor’s warning: Morning habits that raise your risk

He emphasised on adopting a morning routine that is gentle as it can help you protect your heart and reduce risks of cardiovascular events.

Dr. Bhojraj also shared a morning routine that can be beneficial for your heart. He suggested a few things that one should and shouldn’t do right after waking up. He said, “If you’re firing on all cylinders the moment you wake — coffee on empty stomach, skipping hydration and meds, diving into work — that’s exactly when your heart needs protection the most."

"But there’s a better way. Hydrate first. Take your medications on time. Eat or sip a protein-forward breakfast. Give yourself 10–15 minutes of light movement before 'hitting the gas'. If your mornings feel like a sprint, your heart feels it too.”

ALSO READ: Ageing Heart vs Healthy Heart: Expert explains about normal changes and shares preventive measures