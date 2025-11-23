Rheumatic heart disease: Causes, symptoms, complications and treatment A simple sore throat can sometimes trigger years of silent heart damage. Rheumatic heart disease grows quietly, often unnoticed until it’s too late. Here’s why early treatment matters, what symptoms to look for, and how you can protect yourself and your family.

There’s a reason doctors keep saying that a sore throat shouldn’t always be ignored. What starts as a simple, untreated throat infection caused by Group A Streptococcus can spiral into something far more dangerous if left unmanaged. Rheumatic fever, which may follow repeated or severe strep throat infections, can gradually damage the heart valves, leading to a condition known as rheumatic heart disease, or RHD.

RHD also remains a major global health concern, especially in developing countries, involving children and adolescents to young adults. It silently progresses over the years, with no warning signs; by the time symptoms appear, the damage is already irreversible. Understanding what causes it and recognising symptoms early can make all the difference.

What is rheumatic heart disease?

Rheumatic heart disease is a chronic heart condition caused by permanent damage to the heart valves after an episode of rheumatic fever. Rheumatic fever itself is an inflammatory disease that may develop when strep throat or scarlet fever is not treated properly.

The inflammation affects the heart, joints, brain and skin, but the heart valves suffer the most, becoming narrowed or leaky and making it harder for the heart to pump blood efficiently.

How does a sore throat cause rheumatic heart disease?

The root cause is an untreated or poorly treated streptococcal throat infection. When the immune system fights the bacteria, it may mistakenly attack healthy tissues, including the heart valves, a process known as an autoimmune reaction.

Repeated infections and recurrent rheumatic fever episodes increase the severity of damage.

What are the symptoms of rheumatic heart disease?

Symptoms may take several years after the original infection, thus making their early detection problematic. Certain warning signs are:

Shortness of breath, particularly with exertion or when lying down

Chest pain or discomfort

Palpitations or erratic heartbeats

Swelling in legs, ankles or abdomen

Fatigue and diminished exercise tolerance

Persistent dry cough

Dizziness or fainting

Children with active rheumatic fever may also have fever, painful and swollen joints, skin rashes, or uncontrollable jerky movements (chorea).

What complications can rheumatic heart disease lead to?

If left untreated, RHD may become life-threatening. Possible complications of the condition include:

Heart failure caused by weakness in heart's pumping

Valve stenosis or regurgitation

Atrial fibrillation raising stroke risk

Endocarditis-infection of the heart lining or valves

Pulmonary hypertension

Stroke or blood clots

How is rheumatic heart disease diagnosed?

Doctors usually use:

Echocardiogram (ECHO) - Key test to check valve damage

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Chest X-ray

Blood tests such as ESR, CRP and ASO titre

Diagnosis in this setting relies on the combination of clinical and imaging features to assess disease severity.

What are the treatment options for rheumatic heart disease?

Treatment depends on how advanced the condition is and may include the following:

Penicillin prophylaxis against further infections

Anti-inflammatory medications

Medications to regulate heart rhythm or fluid retention

Surgery or valve replacement/repair in cases of severe damage

Lifelong follow-up with a cardiologist

Can rheumatic heart disease be prevented?

Yes, most cases are preventable with timely treatment. Key steps include:

Early use of prescribed antibiotics can treat strep throat.

Never ignore persistent sore throats among children or teenagers.

Practice good personal hygiene

Regular medical follow-up following rheumatic fever

Community screening in high-risk areas

Prevention begins with recognising that a throat infection is not always "just viral". Early care today prevents lifelong complications tomorrow.