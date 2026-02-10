This small change in your heart rate could mean something bigger, says cardiologist with 40 years’ experience A cardiologist explains why resting heart rate is one of the simplest yet most powerful indicators of heart fitness. The article breaks down what a healthy range looks like, what a high resting heart rate may signal about stress or lifestyle habits, and how tracking this number can help protect long

New Delhi:

Most of the talk concerning heart health revolves around either cholesterol levels or your blood pressure reading. While both are important, cardiologists say there’s another number that often goes unnoticed, yet offers powerful insight into how fit and efficient your heart truly is.

According to Dr Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, that number is your resting heart rate. “It’s one of the simplest yet most telling indicators of heart fitness,” he explains.

What exactly is resting heart rate?

Resting heart rate is the number of heartbeats per minute measured when one is at complete rest, for example, sitting quietly or lying down.

But for most adults, the resting heart rate can be between 60-80 beats per minute. This range can vary depending on fitness levels and age in general health.“In athletes or very fit individuals, the resting heart rate can be in the 40s or 50s,” says Dr Chopra. “That’s because their heart pumps more blood with each beat.”

Why a lower resting heart rate often means a fitter heart

Think of the heart as a pump. A well-trained heart is more efficient, meaning it doesn’t need to beat as frequently to circulate the same amount of blood. “A less fit heart may need 70 beats per minute to move a certain volume of blood,” Dr Chopra explains. “A fitter heart can do the same job in 50 beats. That’s efficiency at its best.”

The result of this efficiency is a reduction in the strain that the heart is subjected to, which, in turn, leads to improved cardiovascular wellness.

When a high resting heart rate is a warning sign

While occasional fluctuations are normal, a consistently high resting heart rate can be a red flag.

Dr Chopra points out that elevated resting heart rates may be linked to:

Poor sleep

Dehydration

Chronic stress

Excess caffeine intake

Lack of physical activity

Underlying medical conditions

“When the heart is under stress, it tends to beat faster even at rest,” he says.

The good news: You can train your heart

Unlike some risk factors, resting heart rate is not fixed. Lifestyle changes can significantly improve it. Exercise regularly, practice meditation, drink sufficient water, eat appropriate foods, and get proper sleep to reduce and stabilise RHR.

Why tracking matters

One of Dr Chopra’s most important pieces of advice is to track resting heart rate regularly.

“A sudden upward jump can be your body’s early warning system,” he explains. “It may signal stress, illness or that something in your routine is off.” With smartwatches and fitness trackers now widely used, keeping an eye on this number has become easier than ever.

Your resting heart rate is more than just a number on a screen. By paying attention to it and making a few adjustments in lifestyle, you are providing your heart with all the support it needs to remain strong in the long term.

So, the question remains, as Dr Chopra asks it, have you checked your resting heart rate lately?

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Walk more, eat better, stress less: A cardiologist’s no-nonsense guide to longevity