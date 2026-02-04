Walk more, eat better, stress less: A cardiologist’s no-nonsense guide to longevity A cardiologist breaks down five simple lifestyle rules that can genuinely add years to your life, from walking more and avoiding fast food to managing stress and protecting heart health, without supplements or biohacking.

New Delhi:

In a social media world obsessed with supplements, longevity hacks, and expensive wellness routines, Dr Evan Levine is cutting through the noise with refreshing bluntness. The board-certified cardiologist, who has been practising since the age of 29 and is known for advocating fiercely for patients, recently shared a video on Instagram outlining five simple rules that, according to him, can genuinely help people live longer.

“I see people trying to biohack their way to a longer life every day,” he says. “Forget the expensive supplements. Here are five very simple rules that will actually add years to your life,” said Dr Evan. Let's talk about his advise.

5 simple rules to help save your life

1. Don’t smoke or vape, anything

That includes cigarettes, marijuana, and vaping. According to Dr Levine, inhaling these substances causes systemic inflammation and damages the endothelium, the delicate lining of blood vessels.

“The US Surgeon General is clear,” he notes. “It’s the number one cause of preventable death.” Clean lungs, he adds, mean a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes, and lung cancer.

2. Ban fast food, completely

Dr Levine’s rule is uncompromising: don’t walk into a fast food restaurant at all. Cooking at home gives you control over ingredients, salt levels, and portion sizes.

“Most fast food is packed with hidden sodium and processed, calorie-dense ingredients,” he says. “You’ll save your heart, and thousands of dollars every year.”

3. Avoid the “three white powders”

Salt, sugar, and cocaine all make his blacklist. Salt raises blood pressure, sugar drives weight gain and fatty liver disease, and cocaine, he warns, is a fast track to fatal heart rhythm disturbances or sudden heart attacks.

In short: get them out of your life.

4. Walk 7,000 steps a day

No marathons required. Just move. Dr Levine recommends 7,000 steps daily, a number backed by research showing it significantly reduces the risk of death from all causes. His advice is practical: if you’ve been sitting at your desk for an hour, stand up and walk.

“It’s a sweet spot,” he says. “Simple and effective.”

5. Cut the toxicity, especially stress

This one, he insists, is non-negotiable. Chronic stress harms the heart just as much as poor diet or inactivity.

“Audit your life,” he advises. “Walk away from toxic people, toxic jobs, and stop overspending. Financial weight is just as heavy as physical weight. Protect your peace to protect your heart.”

There’s no magic pill here, just consistency, common sense, and boundaries. As Dr Levine puts it, longevity isn’t about hacking your body. It’s about taking care of it.

“I hope that helps,” he signs off. Sometimes the best health advice isn’t complicated, it’s just honest.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Heart attack or acidity? Interventional Cardiologist explains the warning signs you shouldn’t ignore