Understanding rare diseases in children: Importance of early diagnosis and treatment

Globally, more than 7,000 rare diseases have been identified. Many are genetic in origin and may affect the brain, muscles, metabolism, blood, immune system, or multiple organ systems at once. Though each disorder is uncommon on its own, together they impact millions of families and require serious attention.

India's Hidden Burden

Nearly 70% of rare diseases begin in childhood. They often bring chronic, progressive challenges; many shorten lives. India, sadly, carries a massive share of this, with estimates stating that 70 to 96 million Indians live with a rare disease. For countless children here, diagnosis is a long, hard road, often delayed, or worse, just plain wrong. Paediatricians frequently see cases of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and various inherited metabolic disorders.

There's another key point: specific communities, especially those with a history of consanguineous marriages or unique ancestral roots, show much higher rates of certain inherited conditions.

Unlocking the Genetic Blueprint with Advanced Diagnostics

According to Dr Thenral S. Geetha, Principal Scientist – Inherited Disease Genomics, MedGenome Labs Ltd, and Dr Lokesh Lingappa, Clinical Director – Division of Pediatric Neurosciences, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, behind these rare diseases is often just a tiny, invisible change in a single gene. Such genetic changes can be carried within families across generations, completely unnoticed, until a child is born with a disorder, and the condition tragically reveals itself. This pattern, especially autosomal recessive inheritance, is quite common in India. Parents might unknowingly carry one such different gene. They seem fine. But for their child, the impact can be life-changing. That is why identifying the precise genetic mutation is not only important but also critical.

This is where the latest genomic analysis comes into play, with technologies such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and exome sequencing. These are our most advanced microscopes for the human genome, allowing us to carefully examine an entire genetic code in a child, not only to identify a mutation but to identify a diagnosis with absolute certainty. This precision is invaluable. Crucially, it directly guides treatment plans and how we monitor ongoing care, enabling genetic counsellors to give crystal-clear advice, and families can plan and take action.

Why Early Diagnosis is a Game Changer

That agonising wait for a clear diagnosis can stretch for years. Not only does this emotionally exhaust families, but far worse, it often makes a child’s condition much worse. Consider progressive muscle weakness – every day of delay means lost function that can't be regained. For brain development issues, early action isn't just helpful; it can literally determine whether a child faces severe, lifelong disability or challenges that are actually manageable.

So, a quick, accurate diagnosis empowers doctors to jump into targeted therapies immediately. The truth is that early diagnosis doesn't just change things; it fundamentally rewrites a child's entire life story. Genetic testing provides those definite answers, ensuring subtle, easily missed signs actually get noticed.

When a diagnosis arrives fast, treatments start right away. This gives children a dramatically better chance of getting better. It helps them avoid preventable problems and lets them move forward with a clear, personalised care plan. This team effort – bringing together sharp clinical eyes with breakthrough genomics – is the real key to a healthier future for countless kids fighting rare diseases across India.

Strengthening Care

Genetic testing is a critical component of the initial diagnosis and approach towards management of rare diseases. It requires parents, doctors, and genetic specialists to work closely together, share information and act quickly to identify the exact cause. When everyone moves in the same direction, and a clear diagnosis is reached early, families gain confidence, and medical teams can make timely, well-informed decisions that truly benefit the child.

