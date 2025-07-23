Rakesh Roshan undergoes preventive procedure after 75% carotid artery blockage detected; why screenings matter Rakesh Roshan revealed that his carotid arteries to the brain were above 75 per cent blocked, for which, he underwent preventive procedures. He revealed that he was diagnosed with the condition when during his routine health check-ups. Read on to know why preventive screenings are important.

Rakesh Roshan, veteran filmmaker, took to Instagram to share an update about his health. He revealed that he underwent "preventive procedures" because the carotid arteries to the brain were above 75 per cent blocked. He asked people to get preventive health screenings done as it can help in detecting health conditions.

In his post he wrote, "This week has been truly eye opening, during a routine full body health check up the Dr conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked. Which if ignored could be potentially dangerous. I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain is concerned. A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography ( which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old."

He also said that prevention is better than cure. "I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all," Roshan wrote.

What are the carotid arteries?

The carotid arteries are blood vessels that supply blood to your brain, face and neck. There are two common carotid arteries, one on each side of the neck; left common carotid artery and right common carotid artery. These arteries are an important part of your circulatory system. They send oxygen-rich blood to organs and tissues in your head and neck, including your brain.

Cleveland Clinic says that in ideal cases, this flow of blood is a smooth journey. "But a blockage or blood clot in one of your carotid arteries can interfere with this process and cause serious complications."

These complications include carotid artery disease, which is also known as carotid artery stenosis. Stenosis means "narrowing." Narrowed carotid arteries usually occur due to atherosclerosis. This is an accumulation of plaque along your artery walls.

Plaque buildup increases your risk of a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or a stroke. That’s because blood clots can form on the plaque and ultimately break off, traveling to an artery in your brain and blocking blood flow. The plaque itself can also rupture, and a piece can break off and travel to your brain.

How are preventive screenings beneficial?

Here are some reasons why preventive screenings are beneficial.

Early Detection of Health Issues: Screenings can help detect diseases like cancer, heart disease, or diabetes before symptoms appear. This allows for earlier and better treatment.

Improved Treatment Results: When health conditions are detected early, they are easier to manage or cure, which leads to better health outcomes and treatment results.

Informed Health Decisions: Screenings give you valuable information about your health, thereby, helping you and your doctor make informed lifestyle or treatment choices.

