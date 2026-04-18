Heart racing even when you are resting? It may not be just anxiety

New Delhi:

An abrupt onset of a rapidly beating heart can usually be attributed to anxiety or stress. However, when this occurs while one is at rest, and there is no apparent cause for it, it could be the body’s way of sending out an alarm for something more critical.

What is resting tachycardia

A normal resting heart rate typically ranges between 60 and100 beats per minute. When it consistently goes above that range without physical activity, it is called resting tachycardia. According to Dr Himanshu Gupta, Consultant – Cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, “A fast heartbeat at rest is not always anxiety. It can sometimes indicate an underlying issue that needs attention.”

When it could be a sign of arrhythmia

One of the key concerns linked to a racing heart at rest is arrhythmia. Heart rate problems refer to instances where the heart beat rate becomes either too fast, too slow, or erratic. They may interfere with the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively. Some common symptoms include palpitation, feeling dizzy, having difficulty breathing, and sometimes fainting.

“Such symptoms could be an indication that the heart isn’t beating normally,” says Dr Gupta.

What causes irregular heart rhythms

Causes of arrhythmia may vary. They range from hypertension to coronary heart disease, valvular heart disease, and abnormal functioning of the heart muscles. Sometimes, even minor causes like lifestyle problems or irritability of the heart tissue may lead to arrhythmia. This makes arrhythmia an issue that must be given attention.

How it is diagnosed

The diagnosis starts by monitoring the heartbeat pattern. For this, an Electrocardiogram (ECG) is generally the initial step. But since the abnormal heart rhythms cannot be seen all at once, constant monitoring becomes essential. Other tests include a CT scan or an MRI to diagnose heart structure-related problems.

Treatment depends on the cause

The treatment is not the same for all. It can start from modifying their lifestyle, which means having proper sleep, reducing stress, and avoiding certain stimuli such as excessive caffeine intake. Sometimes cardioversion might be done to normalise their heart rhythm. In other instances, certain devices can be put inside the body, like the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, to regulate their heart rhythms.

Lastly, surgical interventions could be made if there is poor blood circulation.

Simple ways to stay aware

Doctors emphasise the importance of paying attention to your body. Keeping track of your resting heart rate, not ignoring repeated episodes, limiting stimulants, and ensuring adequate rest can help reduce risk. “Not every fast heartbeat is anxiety. If something feels unusual, it’s worth paying attention,” Dr Gupta says.

A racing heart can feel harmless in the moment. But when it happens frequently at rest, it deserves attention.

Also read: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience flags 4 foods that may shorten your life, alcohol tops the list

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.