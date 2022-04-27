Protect your kids from COVID-19 severity, if they have these common symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRODUCTOSELTEHUANO Avoid covid 19 in your kids with these common symptoms

The COVID-19 cases are on a surge yet again and have already started attacking people and making them fall sick. Its new variant is continuously on the rise and is spreading all across the world and affecting people's health. In this, kids have become the point of concern. People from all over the world are getting vaccinated to fight this deadly virus. The kids are still standing in the long queue to get their vaccination done and develop antibodies as soon as possible. But, for the time being, one should know the common symptoms in children to be cautious about their health and well-being.

Here is the list of some common symptoms of COVID in kids:

Loss of taste and smelling power - You will lose the sense of taste because your taste buds will stop working and you will lose the smelling power as well. Vomiting - It can lead you to indigestion and make you feel nauseous, resulting in vomiting. Pain in the abdomen region - It is shown in medical studies that in 1 out of 5 people go through gastrointestinal symptoms resulting in belly pain. Nasal congestion - It also results in nasal congestion in which a person feels stuffy nose because of swelling in the nasal tissues and blood vessels of the nose. Headache - It is one of the most common symptoms of covid. In most cases, a person starts having headaches even before their breathing problem. Fatigue - One starts to feel low energy and gets tired very easily. It is a sign that they should get themselves tested as soon as possible. Sore throat - Again a very common symptom of covid is a sore throat or dry throat which makes a person irritated as they feel spikes in their throat. Fever - This symptom generates a lot of heat inside the body which is not bearable sometimes. Cough - If you are coughing more than normal, it is a clear sign that you should get yourself tested for covid 19.

These symptoms may vary as it differs from age group to the type of variant. Some kids who do not have any symptoms are called asymptomatic.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.