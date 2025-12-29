Prostate cancer in men: Symptoms, risks and early detection explained Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men but often goes unnoticed. Experts stress early screening, awareness of subtle symptoms and timely testing to improve outcomes.

New Delhi:

Healthy living, heart disease and stress are typically what dominate discussions related to men's overall health, but prostate cancer is an under-discussed topic that exists behind the scenes of what we see. Prostate cancer is one of the top cancers diagnosed in men around the world; however, it receives little exposure until it has developed into a more advanced stage.



Prostate cancer normally develops without causing any symptoms at all, and in several cases, if caught early enough, it is easy to treat. What is most important is being educated about this disease, getting timely doctor visits, and obtaining a simple blood test.

The Prostate: Small gland, Big role

Before diving into the disease, it helps to know what the prostate actually does. The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located just below the bladder. It produces seminal fluid - the liquid that nourishes and transports sperm. With age, the prostate naturally enlarges, which is usually harmless. But sometimes, this growth can become abnormal and turn cancerous. Prostate cancer develops when cells in the gland start growing uncontrollably, forming a tumour.

Why prostate cancer deserves attention

According to Dr Raghunath, Head and Director, Uro Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, prostate cancer doesn’t behave like many other cancers. In some men, it grows slowly and stays confined to the prostate. In others, it can spread quickly to nearby bones or lymph nodes. What determines its behaviour is often a mix of genetics, age, and lifestyle factors. It’s most common in men over 50, but younger men with a family history of prostate or breast cancer can also be at higher risk. Diets rich in red meat, sedentary routines, and obesity have also been linked to increased risk.

But here’s the reassuring part - when detected early, prostate cancer can be treated potentially curably, often without major complications.

Early warning signs men often ignore

Let us first remember that early prostate cancer might not have any symptoms at all. But if it is present, what should men watch for? The symptoms are often subtle and can easily be mistaken for normal ageing or urinary issues. But paying attention to these small changes can make all the difference:

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty starting or stopping urine flow

A weak or interrupted urine stream

Pain or burning during urination

Blood in urine or semen

Persistent pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs

While these signs don’t always mean cancer, they can indicate prostate enlargement or infection - they’re signals worth checking out. Ignoring them can lead to late diagnosis, which limits treatment options.

PSA test and digital rectal exam explained

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) Test: A simple blood test that measures PSA levels, which tend to rise when there’s prostate abnormality.

Digital Rectal Exam (DRE): A quick physical examination that helps doctors feel for irregularities in the gland.

Neither test confirms cancer by itself, but together they guide doctors toward the right diagnosis. If something seems unusual, further imaging or a biopsy may be advised.

How early detection changes treatment outcomes

The prognosis for treating prostate cancer when it is diagnosed in its earliest stages, before it has spread to another part of the body, is quite good. Depending on what stage and type of prostate cancer you have will determine what treatments you may need; this could include either "active surveillance" (monitoring your cancer closely), surgery, radiation therapy, or "targeted hormone therapy."



Many men, particularly those who have slow-growing tumours, won't necessarily need immediate and aggressive treatments; instead, doctors monitor the cancer to assess how it is changing over time, thereby allowing men to avoid experiencing unnecessary side effects while also allowing them to maintain their quality of life.



This demonstrates the idea that knowing early in the process creates the opportunity for someone to have the greatest amount of power.

Why men need to talk about prostate health

The biggest shift needed isn’t just medical, it’s cultural. Men often hesitate to talk about urinary issues or sexual health, viewing them as signs of weakness or ageing. But silence can be dangerous. Encouraging open discussions - with family, friends, or doctors - can break that barrier and lead to timely detection.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Oxidative stress and male infertility: Expert explains impact on sperm DNA quality