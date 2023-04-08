Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pregestational diabetes during pregnancy: Know the risks and tips to manage

Pregestational diabetes refers to the disease when a woman develops diabetes (often type 1 or type 2 diabetes) before the start of pregnancy. As a result, she is more susceptible to unfavourable outcomes for both the mother and the foetus. Pregnancy can be challenging due to frequent lifestyle changes, alterations in food and exercise routines, and medications however it can t become more challenging due to pregestational diabetes. To ensure a healthy pregnancy, it is important to cooperate with your doctor and know what to anticipate.

High blood sugar levels during pregnancy can have a significant impact on the foetus' development during the first ten weeks, increasing the risks of developing congenital heart and brain abnormalities. Therefore, controlling high sugar levels is essential throughout pregnancy.

Uncontrolled and high blood glucose levels can result in:

Babies being born too soon, leading to vision, bowel, brain, and respiration issues

Have electrolyte issues and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) right after birth.

Need to deliver by caesarean section (c-section)

Weigh too much, which complicates delivery and increases the risk of nerve damage to the unborn child due to the added pressure.

Pregestational diabetes increases a woman's chance of:

Preeclampsia, often known as high blood pressure during pregnancy, can result in premature birth and serious health problems for the mother during labour and delivery.

Miscarriage: loss of pregnancy before 20 weeks.

Stillbirth: loss of pregnancy after 20 weeks.

Tips

Having diabetes under control before becoming pregnant helps the foetal development of your child. Prior to conception:

Visit your physician often, and let them know that you intend to become pregnant. Go to an ophthalmologist or optometrist for a dilated eye examination. Monitoring blood glucose levels regularly and keeping track of them is key to controlling diabetes while pregnant. In the morning as you wake, monitor ahead of every meal, one hour following the first bite of a meal and two hours following the first bite of a meal. Maintain blood glucose levels within range. The National Institute of Diabetes recommends aiming towards the following goals for the majority of diabetic pregnant women: Before meals, during bedtime, and overnight: 95 mg/dL or less in terms of dosage. One hour following the first bite of food: 130 to 140 mg/dL or less. Two hours after the first mouthful of food: 120 mg/dL or less Don't indulge in smoking or alcoholic drinks. Stop taking or switching any risky medications, such as those for high cholesterol and blood pressure. Take any prenatal supplements that your doctor has advised. Consult a doctor who specialises in maternal-foetal medicine or obstetrics.

