Prebiotics- the superfoods for your skin & gut

Prebiotics can do wonders for your skin. Let's just start by saying this. These live organisms reside in our skin's microbiome and act as a protective shield that safeguards it from the harmful substances present in the environment. Millions of bacteria dwell in our skin's ecosystem as well. Some of them are good, some are bad. The goal is to eliminate bad bacteria from causing havoc on your skin. For this, you must have a great defence barrier to avoid pimples, rashes, pigmentation, and signs of aging.

Prebiotics are your answer to all these concerns. A good source of prebiotics and superfoods strengthens your skin and grants it immunity. But not just that, it also helps you tackle these skin issues by keeping them away. Every now and then, your skin requires a boost of healthy bacteria to stay fit from the inside out. This results in glowing, nourished skin on the outside.

Remember, a balanced microbiome is a healthy microbiome. If it is unbalanced, it results in excess dryness, oiliness, and even acne.

Prebiotics and gut health

Prebiotics are largely related to and affected by your body's gut health. That's why even what you eat is very important, as any unhealthiness there will show up on your skin. So, focus on maintaining good gut health.

Apart from eating right, try incorporating microbiome-friendly products into your skincare routine. They balance out all your mistakes that may have been overlooked. For example, eating junk food. Overall, products formulated with prebiotic ingredients recharge your skin with skin-friendly actives. They support your microbiome and help it flourish naturally. Therefore, including prebiotics in your skincare from an early stage will make your skin very happy. This way, you make it strong enough to scare away the toxins, climate change, and pollutants.

How to choose microbiome-friendly skincare products?

Scout for a brand that creates organic prebiotic skincare products like iORA, an Indian brand that is working towards creating a prebiotic revolution in the country. iORA's core strength lies in its scientific work, powered by microalgae, superfoods, and essential oils.

Another way in which you can choose your prebiotics is by taking a brief moment to check out the ingredient list of your skincare products. Before you make the purchase, make sure you see the prebiotic ingredients listed below on the product's packaging.

Alphaglucan Oligosaccharide:

When fermented sucrose and maltose are broken down with the help of a special enzyme, alphaglucan oligosaccharide is formed. This is the main ingredient that you need to look out for. Most organic prebiotic formulas contain this hero ingredient in their making. It helps to balance out your skin's ecosystem. This way, by improving the skin's flora, prebiotics and probiotics work in synergy to give you nourished skin.

Scenedesmus Rubescens extract:

This beauty is extracted from freshwater algae and is the ultimate UV protector. The blue light emitted from gadgets and the sun can cause some serious trouble for your skin. It not only protects your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays but also strengthens your skin's barrier function. Your skin tone evens out eventually and fights back against radical damage with this ingredient in the mix.

Essential oils:

Essential oils are the magic potion that just makes everything better. When used in the right way, they work amazingly. They are not just good for your skin and body, but also for your mental wellbeing. Therefore, try including them in your skincare regime in some way or the other.

Superfood Extracts:

Fruits and vegetables that contain amino acids and antioxidants are collectively considered superfoods. So, try eating foods that are rich in these things. When it comes to skincare, though, search for products that have cucumber extract, aloe vera extract, green tea, neem extract, sea buckthorn extract, etc. in their formulations.

Hyaluronic acid:

One of the most praised ingredients in today's skincare world is hyaluronic acid. Beauty gurus love it, and many experts swear by its miraculous effects on the skin. It is extracted from corn. It improves hydration and helps you reduce signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles, and spots. Hyaluronic acid is even effective for treating facial scars.

Natural Retinol:

It is derived from carrots, apricots, oranges, and bell peppers. Natural retinol has amazing antioxidant properties that soothe your skin. It is also effective in fighting acne formation and various signs of aging.

Collagen:

It is no news that our skin loses its elasticity and firmness as we age. It starts shrinking and wrinkles appear in no time. Well, you can slow it down by pampering your skin with collagen. Collagen brings back elasticity to your face and helps it plump up.

These are the prebiotic ingredients that work wonderfully for your skin. Additionally, we would like you to suggest switching to organic prebiotic skin care products for the betterment of your skin.