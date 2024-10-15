Practising THESE 4 yoga asanas can help in relief from nausea, know when and how to perform

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 4 yoga asanas can help in relief from nausea

Often on festivals, due to overeating, food allergy, or eating contaminated or unhealthy food, one has to face nausea. Due to this, the problem of vomiting, stomach ache, and morning sickness persists. Usually, to solve this problem, the help of medicines and home remedies is taken. At the same time, practicing some easy yoga asanas helps in keeping the body balanced. Let us know with the help of which yoga asanas the problem of nausea can be controlled.

1. Viparitakarani Asana

This yoga asana is done to keep the body relaxed and balanced and the help of the wall is taken. This increases the blood circulation in the body and the problem of nausea starts to get resolved. By doing this yoga asana, the blood circulation in the brain starts increasing. Also, the entire weight of the body rests on the shoulders.

To do this, lie down on the ground on your back. Now straighten both legs from the knees and keep them together.

Now place your hands on both sides of your waist and take your legs upwards. If you want, you can do this yoga asana with the help of a wall.

Place both hands on the ground and take a deep breath. Stay in this posture for 30 seconds and maintain control over your breathing.

Now bring the legs down and leave the body loose. Practice this yoga aasana twice a day.

2. Bound angle pose

To increase physical capacity, practice Baddhakonasana. By doing this yogasana, the abdominal muscles start stretching. This increases the energy level in the body and boosts metabolism.

To do this yoga asana, sit straight on the mat and keep your waist completely straight. Keep both legs in front.

Bend both legs from the knees bring them inwards and join both feet together. Now hold the feet with the palms.

Keep your waist straight and take a deep breath. Also, maintain control over your breath. During this, move your legs from top to bottom.

By practicing this yoga asana according to the body's capacity, the body remains active and healthy.

3. Bridge pose

By practicing this yoga asana lying on the back, flexibility in the body increases. This can reduce the problem of hormonal imbalance. This keeps the blood flowing in the body and helps in stimulating the pituitary gland.

To do this yogasana, lie down on the ground on your back. Now bend both legs from the knees and keep a normal distance.

Now lift the body upwards from the waist and keep both the arms on the ground. Keep the shoulders on the ground.

After remaining in this posture for 30 seconds, relax the body.

4. Shalabhasana

By doing this yogasana, the strength of the back starts increasing. Apart from this, the blood flow in the body remains regular. By doing this yogasana on the stomach, the strength of the stomach muscles starts increasing and the body remains healthy.

To do this yogasana, lie down on your stomach and lift your legs upwards from behind. Keep your legs absolutely straight.

After that try to lift the neck and upper part of the body. Take both the arms backwards and keep the arms straight.

Keep your face facing forward and take deep breaths in and out. Maintain control over your breath.

Practice this yogasana according to the capacity of the body. This strengthens the digestive system and keeps the body away from constipation and indigestion.

