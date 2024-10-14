One in four younger adults suspect undiagnosed ADHD due to social media influence: New study

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL One in four younger adults suspect undiagnosed ADHD.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is commonly assumed to be a childhood problem, a new survey released on Monday revealed that 25% of American adults, or one in four, believe they may have the disorder but have not been diagnosed.

Based on a nationwide poll of one thousand adult Americans, the study revealed that social media videos aided in the realization that undiagnosed ADHD may be the cause of adults' attention, focus, and restlessness issues.

It is concerning that just 13% of survey participants have told their doctor about their fears.

That's raising concerns about the consequences of self-diagnosis leading to incorrect treatment, said the team

What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders that affect the ability of the person to concentrate his attention, control impulsive behaviours, and control their energy levels. This disorder is diagnosed first in childhood and can continue into adulthood. People with ADHD sometimes cannot focus on work, complete it, or interrupt people often. They have problems regulating their emotions and hence often act impulsively or hyperactively.

Types of ADHD

Predominantly inattentive type

Predominantly hyperactive-impulsive type

Combined type

"Anxiety, depression, and ADHD -- all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning," said psychologist Justin Barterian, clinical assistant professor in Ohio State University's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Health.

An estimated 4.4 per cent of people ages 18 to 44 have ADHD, and some people aren't diagnosed until they're older, Barterian said.

"There's more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realising, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it's a genetic disorder," Barterian said.

Further, more than the older generations, younger adults were more likely to believe they have undiagnosed ADHD.

Barterian said while social media videos can help educate and bring awareness, "seek a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician" can help in proper diagnosis and further aid in the treatment of the condition.

