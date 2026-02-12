Is post period itching normal or a sign of infection? Expert explains

New Delhi:

The post-period itching is an issue that bothers most young girls and women, and it causes confusion about whether it is normal or a sign of an infection. First of all, itching is characterised as a feeling that gives the urge to scratch. It is not regarded as entirely normal, though it does not necessarily indicate the presence of an infection.

The itching of the genitals may be located either within the vagina or externally in the vulva region or both. The itching site usually provides a significant hint regarding the reason.

According to Dr Gulrez Tyebkhan, Consultant Dermatologist at Saifee hospital, itching following intervals is one of the most prevalent causes of itching, which is caused by the use of sanitary pads, especially those composed of synthetic materials or having fragrance. Plastic fragments and perfumes added may serve as allergens inside it to cause an allergic reaction. The itching in these types of cases is normally external with the vulval area which comes in contact with the pad, being involved. It can be followed by redness, slight swelling and burning of the affected area, particularly when water or urine comes in contact with the affected skin.

The other factor is pubic hair removal. Even though most women shave their pubic areas due to reasons of hygiene, the pubic hair actually serves as a shield of the vulva against irritants and allergens. The skin may be highly sensitive and easily irritated by using hair removal methods together with using sanitary pads.

Another reason is the use of the same pad over time. Pads are not changed regularly because of social or economic factors. This continued use distorts the temperature, moisture and bacteria equilibrium in the genital region. The vaginal pH increases naturally, and it becomes less acidic during menstruation. The protective bacteria (lactobacilli) are likely to be reduced during this period, making other organisms easier to grow. Menstruation is not a source of infection, but poor hygiene practices may predispose a person to fungal, bacterial or protozoal infections.

Itching that comes as a result of infection is usually accompanied by excessive discharge, unpleasant odour, and pain inside the genitalia and outside the genitalia. This form of itching is likely to last and can deteriorate when it is not treated.

Regrettably, most women are reluctant to consult the doctor because they are too humiliated or because of socio-cultural reasons. Rather, they can apply creams that can be purchased in the market. Self-medication may aggravate the condition and slow down appropriate diagnosis. The management of an allergic reaction is quite different from the management of an infection. To illustrate, steroid cream use in an infection that has not been diagnosed would worsen the situation, and antifungal drugs will not work in case the cause is simply allergic. A severe problem may turn into chronic unless it is addressed properly.

The persistence of itching, its recurrence or even its accompanied discharge and considerable discomfort warrant a visit to the gynaecologist or dermatologist. Effective diagnosis will result in effective treatment and will avoid complications.

Fragrance-free products based on cotton can be used in the case of suspected sanitary pad allergy. Other women can also be attracted to the use of menstrual cups that are reusable, produce less waste, and can be sterilized at home, provided they are used properly.

Itching after a period is a normal condition, but should not be overlooked. It may not necessarily be an infection, but it cannot be sent home as being normal, either. Finding out the precise cause and obtaining prompt medical assistance may become a significant contribution to the comfort and general quality of life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

