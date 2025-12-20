Pooping wrong? US-based gastroenterologist flags 8 toilet habits harming your gut health A gastroenterologist highlights common bathroom habits that may silently harm gut health. From straining too hard and sitting too long to ignoring the urge to go, these everyday behaviours can signal that your body isn’t working as smoothly as it should.

New Delhi:

Most people don’t really think about bathroom habits unless something starts to feel off. It’s routine, private and usually rushed. But the way you use the toilet, how long you sit, and what you do while you are there can silently affect gut health over time.

A California-based gastroenterologist, Dr Saurabh Sethi, recently pointed out that many everyday habits signal that we might be “pooping wrong.” In an Instagram post, he listed common behaviours that seem harmless but can strain the digestive system if they become routine.

1. Straining too hard

If you’re pushing and holding your breath every time, that’s a sign your body isn’t ready yet. Straining increases pressure and can lead to issues like haemorrhoids or discomfort over time.

2. Sitting too long

The toilet isn’t meant to be a place to linger. Sitting for long stretches puts unnecessary pressure on the rectal area, especially when gravity is working against you.

3. Sitting in the wrong posture

A straight, upright sitting position isn’t ideal for bowel movement. The body works better with a slight squat-like angle, which helps things pass more naturally.

4. Ignoring the urge

When your body signals it’s time and you repeatedly ignore it, the urge can weaken. Over time, this can make bowel movements less regular and harder to pass.

5. Reading or scrolling on the toilet

Phones, books and endless scrolling often lead to sitting far longer than needed. What starts as distraction turns into habit, and the gut pays the price.

6. Pushing daily when it’s not needed

Forcing a bowel movement every day just to stay “regular” isn’t necessary. Everyone’s rhythm is different, and pushing when the body isn’t ready causes strain.

7. Not getting enough fibre and water

Low fibre and dehydration make stools harder and slower to move. This is one of the most common reasons people struggle, often without realising it.

8. Living a mostly sedentary life

Movement helps digestion. Sitting most of the day slows gut activity, making bowel movements less predictable and more uncomfortable.

Small changes in daily habits can make a noticeable difference. Listening to your body and keeping things simple often works better than forcing routines that don’t fit.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.)