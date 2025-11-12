Winter and Pneumonia: Why high-risk groups should follow prevention Pneumonia becomes more common in winter due to cold air and weakened immunity. Experts warn that senior citizens, young children, and people with diabetes or heart disease are more vulnerable. Simple preventive steps can significantly reduce risk and save lives.

New Delhi:

Winter is the season of greater risk of respiratory diseases, and pneumonia is one of the most important issues, particularly in high-risk groups such as young children, the elderly and people with chronic health disorders, including diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory illnesses. The immune system in these groups is generally less developed, and a simple lung infection can be fatal.

According to Dr Harish Verma as Associate Director, Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, Sharda Care – Healthcity, with lower temperatures, viruses and bacteria causing pneumonia spread more readily because of the indoor crowding and poor ventilation, the transmission further. This is the reason behind the need for preventative care in the winter, and it is not optional but necessary. Immunisation against influenza and pneumococcal infections, good hand hygiene, and using a mask in dense crowds are easy but effective preventive measures which can contribute to healthy winters.

In the case of children, proper nutrition and timely vaccinations build stronger immunity. But in adults, it is important to take care of the underlying disease conditions, keeping ourselves physically active and warmed up. The comorbid patients need to be particularly cautious. They should keep a close eye on their health and seek medical assistance in case of any symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Prevention not only helps in protecting the vulnerable but also alleviates the load on families and the health care system. Pneumonia is avoidable and treatable if we are alert and act promptly.

"During this winter, I would recommend hand hygiene and using a mask in crowded places to all patients, caregivers of high-risk people in particular. Saving those who are most at risk is an obligation to all of us, and the whole society can play a role in saving precious lives," said Dr Verma.

