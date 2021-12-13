PM Modi In Kashi: Offering Arghya to Sun gives many health benefits; know what are they

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANINEWSUP PM Narendra Modi offers prayers, takes a holy dip in Ganga river in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi reached Varanasi on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. On reaching Varanasi, PM Modi first arrived at the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple, also called the Kotwal of Kashi, to seek blessings. After this, he took a dip in the River Ganges at Lalita Ghat.

The pictures and videos show PM Modi wearing a saffron outfit and carrying a Rudraksha mala in his hands. After taking a dip in the Ganges, he offered arghya to the Sun. While people lauded PM Modi's gesture, you may not know that standing in the water up to the waist and offering Arghya to the Sun God and chanting mantras also have great health benefits.

Health Benefits of giving arghya to the Sun:

Strengthens Immunity

It is believed that while offering water to the sun in the morning, the colors of the sunrays get balanced and this strengthens the immunity. Due to the rays of the sun, the toxic substances sticking inside or outside of the body get erased. It also strengthens the body's natural immune system.

Blood pressure remains under control

When the body comes in contact with water, then blood pressure starts to properly balance out in all parts of the body due to which it also remains under control.

Heart health

By standing in water for a while and offering prayers to the sun, the heart also becomes strong. Doing this regulates the heartbeats.

Eyes health

By standing in water every morning and offering arghya to Lord Sun, the eyes also become healthy.

Skin diseases

If you stand in the holy water, any kind of skin problem also gets resolved. The anti-bacterial, anti-septic properties are found in the water of the river which helps in getting the skin rid of bacteria. At the same time, the safe radiation from the sun's rays helps to remove fungal and bacterial infections present in the skin.

Relieves stress

Today, depression is turning out to be a big problem. Meditating for a few minutes while standing in water till your waist relieves stress. This makes the flow of blood from your feet to your head which calms the body.