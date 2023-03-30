Pelvic Pain: Know the causes of this common problem affecting women

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pelvic Pain: Here are the causes of this common symptom affecting women

Pelvic pain is a common symptom that affects women of all ages. There are various causes of pelvic pain, ranging from mild to severe, and it can be challenging to pinpoint the exact cause. The pelvis is the lower part of the abdomen and houses several organs, including the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, and rectum. Pelvic pain can be a dull ache or a sharp pain and can be felt in any part of the pelvic region. Here are some of the common causes of pelvic pain in women and provide some tips on how to manage the pain.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition where the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of it, causing pain and discomfort. The symptoms of endometriosis can vary from person to person, but pelvic pain is a common symptom. The pain can be severe, and it can worsen during menstruation.

Ovarian Cysts

Fluid-filled sacs that emerge within or on the ovaries are known as ovarian cysts. Most ovarian cysts are harmless and resolve on their own, but some can cause pain and discomfort. The symptoms of ovarian cysts can vary, but pelvic pain is a common symptom.

Uterine Fibroids

Non-cancerous growths that form in the uterus are called uterine fibroids. The symptoms of uterine fibroids can vary, but pelvic pain is a common symptom. The pain can be severe, and it can worsen during menstruation.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is a condition that can lead to pelvic pain and arises from an infection in the reproductive organs. The symptoms of PID can vary, but pelvic pain is a common symptom. Other symptoms may include fever, vaginal discharge, and pain during sex.

Interstitial Cystitis

Bladder pressure and pain are symptoms of interstitial cystitis, which is a long-term medical condition. The symptoms of interstitial cystitis can vary, but pelvic pain is a common symptom. Other symptoms may include frequent urination and pain during sex.

If you experience pelvic pain, it is essential to speak to your healthcare provider to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment. In addition to medical treatment, some home remedies, such as heat therapy and gentle exercise, may help to alleviate pelvic pain.

Latest Health News