What really helps PCOD? Nutritionist rates everyday habits Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain rated everyday habits for managing PCOD, from spearmint tea and early dinners to stress, carbs, and exercise. Discover which habits balance hormones and which worsen PCOD symptoms for better health and regulated cycles.

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is one of the most prevalent hormonal disorders in women today, and lifestyle choices are crucial in its management. There is no one-size-fits-all remedy; however, nutrition and daily habits can hugely help in hormone balance and better menstrual cycles. According to the World Health Organization, "it can cause hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, excess androgen levels, and cysts in the ovaries."

Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain (MSc. Global Public Health Nutrition, UK & National Diabetes Educator) shared a video on Instagram where she rated everyday habits that affect PCOD. Her take offers practical clarity on what to embrace and what to avoid for better hormonal health.

Spearmint tea: 10/10

According to Jain, spearmint tea deserves a perfect score. Research shows it can help reduce elevated testosterone levels, a common driver of hormonal imbalance in PCOD. Regular intake may also support more regulated cycles.

Stress: 0/10

Stress, unsurprisingly, got the lowest rating. Jain explained that high stress spikes cortisol levels, which worsens hormonal imbalance. For women with PCOD, unmanaged stress can delay periods, aggravate symptoms, and make long-term management harder.

Eating an early, light dinner: 8/10

Jain strongly recommends eating a lighter meal earlier in the evening. This helps stabilise blood sugar levels, prevents insulin resistance, and allows better overnight hormonal regulation. She gave this habit an 8/10.

Processed and fried foods: 2/10

Deep-fried snacks and ultra-processed foods scored just 2/10. According to Jain, they worsen inflammation, trigger more hormonal imbalance, and often cause cystic acne. Limiting these is important in the better management of PCOD.

High-carbohydrate Diet: 3/10

Loading up on refined carbohydrates leads to insulin spikes, which in turn fuel inflammation and worsen PCOD symptoms. Jain rated high-carb diets low, giving a score of 3/10, recommending moderation and smarter choices regarding carb intake: whole grains.

Physical activities and fitness: 9/10

Exercise is one of the most powerful natural weapons that can be wielded against PCOD. With a score of 9/10, Jain stated that physical activities balance hormones, reduce insulin resistance, and improve energy and mood.

From sipping spearmint tea to staying active, Jain's ratings remind us that PCOD management is as much about lifestyle as it is about medical care. Small, consistent changes — like reducing stress, avoiding fried foods, and prioritising movement can create long-term balance.