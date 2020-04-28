Parenting tips on how to keep your kids mentally strong during COVID-19 lockdown

It has been learned that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a greater deal of health issues in individuals who are currently locked down than anticipated. One such issue is the threat to the mental health of children. Following the worldwide lockdown, the children like the adults are suffering from depression, however, what is being neglected are the issues of social anxiety and eating disorders which is accompanying the physical debilitation caused by the virus. The malleable minds of the young are being greatly impacted.

They might be physically strong enough to fight off the virus however their innocent minds might not be able to cope with the everlasting mental health issues it might cause. The implications of this pandemic are graver than what meets the eye. Therefore it is imperative that special caution is taken while having a conversation with the children.

When we talk about children they are not just vulnerable to the infection but also to the masked mental health issues caused due to the uncertainty of the situation. It is then our responsibility to not only safeguard the lives of the children but also to protect them from the hidden impact of COVID-19 post the pandemic. Developmental Paediatrician Consultant Dr. Manisha Yadav shares information and tips on how kids should be treated amid the lockdown.

1. Answering innocent questions-- In that case, we must always pass the correct information in a way that they shouldn’t feel insecure about the whole scenario. Also, give them examples of positive work being done to come out of the situation.

2. Be a little sensitive towards them when they miss their peers. Make them have a video call under your supervision.

3. Let them share their daily routines and activities and the newly developed interests.

4. Utilize this time to establish a bond and friendship with your children which otherwise wouldn’t have been possible in this competitive world.

5. This is the time to develop an activity which you could share with your children like baking a cake or painting. It might provide them with some stability and also allow them to share their feelings. It is also imperative to create a safe environment for a healthy conversation of the crisis and how they are being affected by it.

6. Make them learn the preventive measures to protect them against COVID-19 and teach them the value of good hygiene to be maintained post-pandemic as well.

7. Last but not least practice responsive caregiving.

As we are going through a lot due to this crisis which is likely to add to our stress levels. Therefore we might end up getting irritated and reacting to children in various situations. But let’s be a little more responsible don’t make them learn the wrong behavior. Always remember in all situations, respond to your children and not react is the key to good parenting.

