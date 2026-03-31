Is your toothpaste harming good bacteria? What expert wants you to know

New Delhi:

For years, oral hygiene has followed a simple rule: remove bacteria, keep your mouth clean. Toothpaste, mouthwash and antibacterial products were all built around that idea. But the science is shifting.

Experts now say the goal is not to eliminate bacteria entirely, but to maintain a balance. Because not all microbes in your mouth are harmful. In fact, many of them are essential.

Why your mouth needs good bacteria

“The oral microbiome is a balanced ecosystem,” explains Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Cofounder and Director of BugSpeaks.

This ecosystem includes hundreds of microbial species that help protect the body. Some fight off harmful bacteria, others help regulate pH levels, and a few even support broader immune function.

When this balance is maintained, your mouth is better equipped to prevent infections and inflammation.

What happens when you over-clean

The problem begins when oral care becomes too aggressive.

Frequent use of strong antibacterial products does not just remove harmful microbes; it can also wipe out beneficial ones. This creates an imbalance, often referred to as dysbiosis.

This can make the mouth more susceptible to problems such as gum disease, halitosis, and inflammation.

The link between your overall health and your mouth

What happens in your mouth doesn’t stay in your mouth. In fact, research suggests that the bad bacteria found in your mouth can travel to your gut and disrupt the way it works.

This can lead to inflammation that contributes to diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders.

So, your oral health is not just about your teeth. It is connected to overall well-being.

A shift towards balance, not elimination

The approach to oral care is slowly evolving. Experts have shifted their focus from merely destroying the bacteria to maintaining a proper balance. This means that one should consider toothpaste that works in harmony with the natural ecosystem of the mouth, rather than completely destroying it. It is not about being aggressive; it is about being consistent and mindful.

Oral hygiene is still essential. But the way we think about it is changing.

Clean does not have to mean sterile. Sometimes, protecting your health means allowing the right kind of balance to exist.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

Also read: Brushing teeth in morning or at night? Doctor explains what works best for oral health