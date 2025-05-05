Oral hygiene to hormonal changes: 6 major causes of mouth ulcers one must know Frequent ulcers in the mouth may not just be the result of poor digestion but also of many other reasons. In this article, we have mentioned 6 major causes of mouth ulcers.

New Delhi:

Often, people associate mouth ulcers only with poor digestion or eating too much spicy food, but do you know that there can be many other reasons behind them? Mouth ulcers are not only painful but also cause problems in eating, drinking, and speaking. If you are getting mouth ulcers repeatedly, then it can also be a sign of a major health issue.

Nutrient deficiency

A major reason for mouth ulcers is the lack of nutrients in the body. Especially, a lack of vitamin B12, iron, and folic acid can cause ulcers. These nutrients not only increase the body's immunity but also help in the formation of cells.

More stress and anxiety

The effect of mental stress or anxiety is also visible on your body. In a state of stress, the body's immunity decreases, which can lead to the problem of ulcers. Sometimes lack of sleep or excessive fatigue can also cause this.

Hormonal changes

Women may also face the problem of ulcers during periods or hormonal imbalance. The fluctuations in hormones in the body also affect the skin of the mouth, which can cause ulcers.

Allergies or food sensitivities

Some people may be allergic to certain foods such as nuts, chocolate, or citrus fruits. These can cause irritation and ulcers in the mouth. If ulcers are occurring after eating a particular food, it should be identified and avoided.

Side effects of some medicines

Blisters can also be caused by the intake of certain medicines, especially antibiotics or painkillers. If you have started a new medicine and are getting blisters after that, it is important to consult a doctor.

Frequent biting of the mouth or friction of the braces

Ulcers can also form from accidental biting of the inside of the mouth or friction caused by braces, dental prosthesis, or vigorous brushing.

It is not normal to have frequent mouth ulcers. If this problem is recurring or is not getting cured for a long time, then it can be a sign of a serious health problem. It is very important to know the correct cause and get treatment by consulting a doctor on time.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)