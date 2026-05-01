One year of regular drinking: What it really does to your liver

New Delhi:

An evening drink slips easily into social plans, stress relief or daily habit. But inside the body, the story is very different. Alcohol does not switch off once the glass is empty. It continues to affect your system in ways that are often slow, silent and easy to ignore.

Dr Amish Vora, Director- Medical Oncology, H.O.P.E Oncology, New Delhi, shared his expert take on the subject. The liver, which works as the body’s natural filter, carries the biggest burden. It processes everything you consume, including alcohol, without complaint. The problem is that it also absorbs the damage quietly. By the time symptoms appear, the impact is often already significant.

Why is the liver most affected?

The liver assumes an important function in metabolising alcohol, whereby a toxic byproduct known as acetaldehyde is formed.

This compound damages liver cells and triggers inflammation.

Over time, repeated exposure weakens the liver’s ability to function properly. Since the organ does not send clear early warning signals, this damage can build up without you realising it.

What happens after regular drinking over time

Fatty liver: The earliest stage often begins with fat accumulation in liver cells. At this point, there may be no noticeable symptoms, which makes it easy to overlook.

Alcoholic hepatitis: With continued drinking, inflammation develops. This may cause exhaustion and changes in health appearance, but unfortunately, most people do not recognise this stage.

Cirrhosis: During the final stage, the organ becomes scarred permanently. This leads to an inability to function properly, which is irreversible. It can lead to serious, life-threatening complications.

The hidden cancer risk

Alcohol does not just affect liver function. It also raises the chances of contracting some forms of cancer, an aspect that not many individuals may be aware of. Consumption of alcohol over time causes liver cancer. In addition, alcohol may affect the hormones, especially oestrogen, increasing the likelihood of developing breast cancer. Studies suggest that even one drink a day may increase this risk by around 7 to 10 per cent.

Is there a safe amount of alcohol

There is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption. Even small amounts carry some degree of risk. That said, the body does have one advantage. The liver has the ability to repair itself to some extent. Decreasing or even cutting off alcohol consumption may result in marked improvement within a week.

The liver does its job silently every day. It doesn’t call for any attention but relies heavily on your decision-making skills. It’s not all about self-control when decreasing the level of alcohol consumption. This is an opportunity to give the body an opportunity to heal.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Why 1 in 5 Indians has fatty liver without drinking? Gastroenterologist with 20 years of experience explains