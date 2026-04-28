Why 1 in 5 Indians has fatty liver without drinking? Gastroenterologist with 20 years of experience explains

New Delhi:

Liver disease in India is no longer just linked to alcohol. A growing number of people who don’t drink at all are being diagnosed with fatty liver, often by accident, during routine tests. There are no dramatic symptoms, no early warning signs that force attention.

Which is exactly what makes it concerning. With nearly one in five Indians affected, fatty liver has quietly become one of the most common lifestyle-related health conditions in the country.

“Fat accumulation in the liver is increasingly being seen in individuals with no history of alcohol consumption. This reflects a broader metabolic shift driven by lifestyle and diet,” explains Dr Prasad Bhate, HOD and Consultant in Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune.

What is fatty liver without alcohol?

Medically known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), or MASLD, this condition occurs when excess fat builds up in liver cells in people who do not consume alcohol. In most cases, it develops slowly. You may feel slightly tired. Maybe a mild heaviness in the upper abdomen. Or nothing at all. “The condition is often detected only after it has progressed because symptoms are either subtle or absent in the early stages,” Dr Bhate notes.

Why it’s becoming so common

This isn’t a random spike. It’s closely tied to how everyday life has changed.

Sedentary lifestyle: Long hours of sitting, minimal physical activity, and reduced movement mean the body is not using fat efficiently.

Patterns in eating habits: Consumption of refined carbohydrates, sweetened foods, and processed foods leads to fat accumulation.

Metabolic imbalances: Excess glucose, poor lipid profile, and excess belly fat pose health risks.

Underlying conditions: Diabetes, obesity, and thyroid issues often act as triggers or accelerators.

Rapid weight gain: Sudden increases in weight can overwhelm the body’s ability to regulate fat.

“These factors often work together and may go unnoticed for years,” Dr Bhate explains.

Why it’s called a ‘silent’ condition

Unlike many other health issues, fatty liver doesn’t announce itself early. There’s no sharp pain. No immediate disruption. Which means most people continue with their routine, unaware that the liver is under stress. By the time it’s detected, the condition may already have progressed to inflammation or damage.

Diagnosis

Fatty liver can be detected by:

Tests for high levels of liver enzymes in blood samples

Ultrasound imaging

Sometimes, more sophisticated diagnostic tests or a liver biopsy are used to evaluate its extent

The diagnosis of fatty liver involves not only recognising the presence of fat but also determining its degree of harm.

Can it be reversed?

The good news is, in its early stages, fatty liver is often reversible. But not through quick fixes.“Structured lifestyle changes remain the most effective way to reduce fat accumulation in the liver,” says Dr Bhate.

This includes:

Gradual, sustainable weight loss

Regular physical activity

Reducing sugar and processed food intake

In more severe cases, medical interventions like bariatric surgery may be considered. In advanced stages, liver transplantation may be required.

Fatty liver without alcohol is not rare anymore. It is common. Quiet. And easy to ignore. But the difference between a reversible condition and long-term damage often comes down to timing. Noticing it early and acting on it is what changes the outcome.

Also read: Fatty liver isn’t just about alcohol, here’s what doctors are saying

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.