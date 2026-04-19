Fatty liver isn’t just about alcohol, here’s what doctors are saying

New Delhi:

Fatty liver is often misunderstood. For many, it still carries the assumption of alcohol use. But doctors say that’s no longer the full picture. A growing number of cases today have nothing to do with alcohol at all.

What makes it more concerning is how quietly it develops. Let's dive deeper into the subject.

A condition that doesn’t announce itself

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, rarely shows clear warning signs. “Patients may carry excess fat in the liver for years without a single symptom,” says Dr Saswata Chatterjee, Gastroenterologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI. By the time symptoms appear, the disease may have already progressed beyond simple fat buildup to inflammation, fibrosis, or more serious damage.

That silent progression is what makes early detection critical.

Why early screening matters more than ever

Physicians point out that fatty liver disease is highly treatable if detected early on. Regular metabolic tests, an abdominal ultrasound, and diagnostic aids such as the FibroScan device are useful in detecting fatty liver at an early stage.

“At an early stage, weight reduction of 5 to 10%, dietary changes, regular physical activity, and managing blood sugar and cholesterol can halt progression and even reverse damage,” Dr Chatterjee explains. The goal, he adds, is simple: to intervene early enough that surgery is never needed.

When it turns into a surgical condition

Not all cases reach that stage, but some do. “When fatty liver progresses without detection, a small subset of patients may require surgery,” says Dr Ajay Mandal, Consultant GI and Hepatobiliary Surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

This usually happens when long-term liver damage leads to cirrhosis or even liver cancer. What makes it more challenging is that many of these patients had no idea their liver was compromised until the disease had advanced.

Why surgery becomes more complex

Surgery on an already compromised liver is quite different from operating on a normal liver. Decades of fat buildup and inflammation have made the liver brittle and more difficult to work with anatomically. The complexity of the procedure increases, and there is little room for error. As Dr Mandal highlights, robotic surgery is making significant progress in overcoming these difficulties.

Robotic surgery enables surgeons to perform procedures more accurately and with minimal invasive surgeries compared to open surgery.

Fatty liver disease is not only a matter of lifestyle anymore. Instead, it is a metabolic disease that might need surgical treatment if ignored. And the most important part is this. It often starts without symptoms. Fatty liver is not always linked to alcohol.

It is often linked to everyday lifestyle patterns, and it can progress silently for years. But caught early, it is one of the few conditions where simple changes can make a significant difference. Because in this case, prevention is not just better than a cure. It can mean avoiding surgery altogether.

Also read: World Liver Day 2026: Don’t understand your fatty liver report? ALT, AST and grades explained