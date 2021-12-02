Follow us on Image Source : FEEPIK Omicron variant reaches India: Precautions you should take to stay protected

Highlights India's first cases of Omicron variant detected in Karnataka

The two cases of Omircron were detected through genome sequencing effort (INSACOG)

Here are the preventive measures one should follow to fight the variant

Union Health Ministry on Thursday (December 2) stated that two cases of Omicron variant have been discovered in the country. According to Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry Lav Agarwal, both cases have been identified in Karnataka. However, not much information has been gathered by the researchers about the new variant of COVID-19 but it has been called a variant of concern by WHO based on the evidence that it has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves.

The health experts are suggesting that new variants like Omicron are a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and people should continue to be careful with their approach towards their lifestyle. It is therefore essential that people get the doses of vaccine when available to them. They should continue following physical distancing, wearing masks, regular handwashing and keeping indoor areas well ventilated.

The most important thing you can do is reduce your risk of exposure to the virus. As per UNICEF, make sure to follow the given guidelines:

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. Make sure that your hands are clean when you put on and remove your mask.

Keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others.

Avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.

Open windows to improve ventilation indoors.

Wash your hands regularly.

When it’s your turn, get vaccinated. WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

According to WHO, early evidence suggests that people who have previously had COVID-19 could be reinfected more easily with Omicron, in comparison to other variants of concern. Though there's still limited information available about the Omicron variant, we shall update you as we get more information.

