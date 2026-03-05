Obesity-related cancers on the rise: Causes, risks and prevention

New Delhi:

Traditional cancer risk factors, like smoking and environmental hazards, are much better addressed in awareness campaigns. However, an equally powerful and, most importantly, modifiable risk factor continues to contribute to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. This risk factor is none other than obesity.

Obesity not only contributes to heart diseases and diabetes but also affects the development and outcome of cancer. Furthermore, obesity is associated with many health conditions that can become life-threatening if not treated properly; cancer is one of them.

Obesity: An Active Biological State

According to Dr Riddhijyoti Talukdar, Consultant Radiation Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, obesity is not simply a matter of weight gain; rather, it is a complex physiological state. Adipose tissue or body fat is considered to be an endocrine organ that affects hormone production, inflammation, the immune system, and cellular signalling. These physiological changes produce a microenvironment that is conducive to cancer development and progression. Obesity is a state that is described by a body mass index ≥ 30 kg/m².

Globally, obesity is considered one of the top three modifiable risk factors for cancer, after smoking and infections. It is estimated that almost 500,000 new cases of cancer are caused by increased BMI. As obesity is a major health problem that is increasing in both developed and developing countries, the implications of cancer rates in the future are of great concern.

Cancers Associated with Excess Weight

Excess weight is associated with an increased risk of developing at least 13 different types of cancer, including breast, colon and rectal, oesophagus, uterine, endometrial, kidney, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, and many more.

This relationship is particularly strong in hormonally driven cancers, such as breast and endometrial cancer, due to the increased levels of estrogen, which is a major contributor to breast and endometrial cancer, as fat cells produce estrogen.

In addition, increased levels of low-grade inflammation, insulin, and insulin-like growth factor-1, which are all associated with obesity, promote the development and spread of cancer while reducing the body's ability to recognise and eliminate abnormal cells, thus making obese people more likely to develop cancer.

How it Affects Survival and Outcomes

Research suggests that about 4 to 8% of global cancers are directly related to obesity. In addition, there is a nearly 17% increased risk of death due to cancer-related mortality. These numbers might be a small reflection of the actual situation, as obesity can affect the outcome of the treatment of cancer and the survival of the patients.

Reversing the Trend

The increasing trend of obesity is expected to contribute to an increased incidence of cancer in the future. Nevertheless, there is a silver lining to this problem. Obesity, which is caused by genetic and environmental factors, can be reversed or improved through lifestyle changes. In extreme cases, medical attention from a professional health expert can be used to help manage and reduce body weight.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

