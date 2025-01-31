Numbness in hands and feet? It can be a sign of vitamin E deficiency, know other symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the symptoms of vitamin E deficiency.

The body needs all the vitamins and minerals to function properly. If any vitamin starts decreasing, it has a bad effect on health. One such important vitamin is Vitamin E, which is fat soluble. Vitamin E is an essential antioxidant for health which is necessary to protect against free radicals that damage cells and to strengthen immunity. Vitamin E is necessary to prevent clotting in the heart. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin E in the body then it can cause numbness in hands and feet. Know about other symptoms and ways to prevent the deficiency.

Symptoms of Vitamin E Deficiency

Numbness in hands and feet

Muscle weakness

Difficulty in walking

Eye problems

Weak immune system

Getting sick frequently

Lethargy and fatigue

How much vitamin E should one take daily?

According to the report of Harvard Health, men and women aged 14 years and above need to consume 15 milligrams of vitamin E daily. Lactating women need 19 milligrams of vitamin E daily.

Food rich in vitamin E

To overcome the deficiency of vitamin E, eat almonds daily. Include mustard seeds in the diet. Use wheat germ, sunflower, safflower and soybean oil. Eat peanut butter and peanuts. Include beetroot, collard greens, spinach, pumpkin, red capsicum, asparagus in vegetables and mango and avocado in fruits. This can help in fulfilling the deficiency of vitamin E in the body.

Why does vitamin E deficiency occur?

People who do not eat a proper healthy diet may have a deficiency of vitamin E in their bodies. Sometimes problems caused by vitamin E deficiency in the body also start occurring due to genetic reasons. If someone in the family has vitamin E deficiency or related diseases, then you may be at risk. Problems of chronic pancreatitis, celiac disease, cholestatic liver disease, and cystic fibrosis can also cause it.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

