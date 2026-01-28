Nipah Virus prevention: Doctor-approved safety tips you must follow Nipah virus is dangerous, but panic isn’t the answer. Understanding how it spreads, recognising early symptoms and following basic hygiene can sharply reduce the risk.

New Delhi:

Nipah virus disease is a very dangerous disease, but it should not cause excessive fear. What really matters is that there is better awareness, early identification, and individuals and communities practising health measures that are safe and sensible.

Since Nipah virus disease is a zoonotic disease, it means that the disease is transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats are the main carriers of the disease, and under certain conditions, the disease may also be spread through the human, to, human route via close contact. Currently, there is no specific antiviral drug, and no vaccine is available.

Looking back at previous outbreaks, a significant proportion of human cases could be attributed to food contamination. Partly consumed or bat-infested fruits, as well as raw date palm sap contaminated with bat saliva or urine, are established risk factors. The positive aspect of this situation is that a significant proportion of these risks can be circumvented. Peeling fruits, avoiding damaged or fallen fruits, and drinking boiled or processed juices instead of raw date palm sap can go a long way toward keeping you safe.

Prevention tips

According to Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant & HOD - Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, maintaining hand hygiene could seem like a needless measure, but it is still the simplest and most effective first line of defence.

To illustrate, washing hands at the right time with soap under running water can prevent various infections without the need for complex or costly methods. Hands should be cleaned before eating, after returning from outside, and after touching animals. If you are outdoors, hand sanitisers might come in handy; however, they should not be considered as an alternative to proper handwashing.

Moreover, it is always better to be safe than sorry when dealing with animals or people who have the potential to cause an infection. You must refrain from getting close to sick animals and bats, and their droppings, particularly in areas that have witnessed Nipah outbreaks.

Initial stage of Nipah

The early stage of Nipah infection may be similar to a common viral illness with symptoms like headache, fever, and cough; however, the advanced stages may show symptoms of brain malfunction and seizures.

In case there has been a possible exposure to infection and the symptoms mentioned earlier are also present, it is strongly advised that the infected person consult a doctor without any delay.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that the person, to, person transmittion is speculated, among other things, between caregivers and family members or others who are in close contact with infected persons. Even here, basic safety measures can rescue lives.

Avoid any contact with the bodily fluids of such infected persons, do not share utensils or clothes, and generally, if you are going to look after a sick person, remember to protect yourself with a mask and gloves. It is not at all that these measures are excessive; they are reasonable, perfectly based on the knowledge we have now, and highly effective.

Finally, do not forget to keep yourself updated

Steps such as issuing health advisories, tracking the situation, and enforcing quarantine are all measures aimed at a single objective: stopping the spread of infection. Your obedience to the government officials' directives benefits not only you but also all those who are around you.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Nipah virus outbreak in India: What is it? Know symptoms, causes, risks and prevention