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'My back pain wouldn’t stop': Neurosurgeon reveals when persistent pain may signal spine tumour

Written By: Shivani Dixit
Published: ,Updated:

Doctor warns that persistent back pain that does not improve with rest, worsens at night or causes numbness and weakness may sometimes signal a hidden spinal tumour. Neurosurgeon explains the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options people should know about.

Ignoring this type of back pain could delay diagnosis of a spinal tumour
Ignoring this type of back pain could delay diagnosis of a spinal tumour Image Source : Freepik
New Delhi:

Pain in the lower back region can result from bad posture, prolonged sitting, and muscle strain. In most cases, the discomfort improves with rest, medicines or physiotherapy. But doctors warn that when pain refuses to go away despite enough rest and gradually becomes worse, it may sometimes point towards a more serious underlying condition.

According to Dr Vikrant Setia, Consultant - Neurosurgery and Neurointervention at Manipal Hospital Gurugram, persistent back pain can occasionally become an early warning sign of a hidden spinal tumour.

What is a spinal tumour?

A spinal tumour, which is otherwise called an intradural tumour, refers to the growth that arises in the spinal cord. These tumours may be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).

Dr Setia explains that the tumour can place pressure on the spinal cord and surrounding nerves, eventually affecting:

  • Movement
  • Sensation
  • Balance
  • Nerve control

The doctor adds that spinal tumours can either develop on their own or spread from cancers originating in other parts of the body, particularly cancers involving the:

  • Lung
  • Breast
  • Prostate

Signs your back pain should not be ignored

According to Dr Vikrant Setia, there are some signs that show that continuous back pain requires consultation from a doctor instead of self-treatment.

Continuous pain that is not getting better

Pain around the spinal area that has been persisting for many weeks despite rest or medicines should never be overlooked.

Worsening of pain at night

Spinal tumour-related pain can become worse at night, causing difficulty sleeping or lying down.

Spreading pain to other parts of the body

Back pain which slowly extends to the:

  • Arms
  • Legs
  • Hips

Could imply that nerves are involved.

Weakness and balance difficulties

As per the doctor, patients may start having:

  • Weak muscles
  • Walking difficulty
  • Stumble frequently
  • Balance difficulties

Numbness or bladder difficulties

Advanced stage symptoms could be:

  • Sensation of tingling
  • Numbness
  • Bladder problems
  • Bowel movements' problems

Ways used by doctors to diagnose spinal tumours

According to Dr Setia, spinal tumours are diagnosed by imaging procedures such as:

  • MRI
  • CT scan
  • X-ray

In some instances, doctors recommend:

  • Biopsy
  • Bone scan
  • Blood test

Different tumours require different treatments

Based on the input by the neurosurgeon, treatment is determined according to the severity of the tumour. The various possible treatments include:

  • Surgical procedure
  • Radiation therapy
  • Chemotherapy
  • Stereotactic radiosurgery

According to the doctor, early detection is key to the prevention of further damage.

The significance of persistent pain

While it has been observed that not all cases of back pain pose a danger to patients’ health, doctors argue that worsening pain symptoms or those that affect one’s ability to walk should be seen by a doctor immediately.

Dr Vikrant Setia advises against delay since it could lead to increased complications when treating diseases such as spinal tumours.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Can long work hours affect fertility? Faridabad-based gynaecologist warns women not to ignore burnout

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