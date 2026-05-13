'My back pain wouldn’t stop': Neurosurgeon reveals when persistent pain may signal spine tumour

Pain in the lower back region can result from bad posture, prolonged sitting, and muscle strain. In most cases, the discomfort improves with rest, medicines or physiotherapy. But doctors warn that when pain refuses to go away despite enough rest and gradually becomes worse, it may sometimes point towards a more serious underlying condition.
According to Dr Vikrant Setia, Consultant - Neurosurgery and Neurointervention at Manipal Hospital Gurugram, persistent back pain can occasionally become an early warning sign of a hidden spinal tumour.
What is a spinal tumour?
A spinal tumour, which is otherwise called an intradural tumour, refers to the growth that arises in the spinal cord. These tumours may be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).
Dr Setia explains that the tumour can place pressure on the spinal cord and surrounding nerves, eventually affecting:
- Movement
- Sensation
- Balance
- Nerve control
The doctor adds that spinal tumours can either develop on their own or spread from cancers originating in other parts of the body, particularly cancers involving the:
- Lung
- Breast
- Prostate
Signs your back pain should not be ignored
According to Dr Vikrant Setia, there are some signs that show that continuous back pain requires consultation from a doctor instead of self-treatment.
Continuous pain that is not getting better
Pain around the spinal area that has been persisting for many weeks despite rest or medicines should never be overlooked.
Worsening of pain at night
Spinal tumour-related pain can become worse at night, causing difficulty sleeping or lying down.
Spreading pain to other parts of the body
Back pain which slowly extends to the:
- Arms
- Legs
- Hips
Could imply that nerves are involved.
Weakness and balance difficulties
As per the doctor, patients may start having:
- Weak muscles
- Walking difficulty
- Stumble frequently
- Balance difficulties
Numbness or bladder difficulties
Advanced stage symptoms could be:
- Sensation of tingling
- Numbness
- Bladder problems
- Bowel movements' problems
Ways used by doctors to diagnose spinal tumours
According to Dr Setia, spinal tumours are diagnosed by imaging procedures such as:
- MRI
- CT scan
- X-ray
In some instances, doctors recommend:
- Biopsy
- Bone scan
- Blood test
Different tumours require different treatments
Based on the input by the neurosurgeon, treatment is determined according to the severity of the tumour. The various possible treatments include:
- Surgical procedure
- Radiation therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Stereotactic radiosurgery
According to the doctor, early detection is key to the prevention of further damage.
The significance of persistent pain
While it has been observed that not all cases of back pain pose a danger to patients’ health, doctors argue that worsening pain symptoms or those that affect one’s ability to walk should be seen by a doctor immediately.
Dr Vikrant Setia advises against delay since it could lead to increased complications when treating diseases such as spinal tumours.
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