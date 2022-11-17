National Epilepsy Day 2022: How to identify if a person is having an epileptic seizure

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to identify if a person is having an epileptic seizure

National Epilepsy Day 2022: Due to a change in lifestyle and increased stress, the brain experiences abnormal disturbances that can trigger epilepsy. It is a condition that affects the central nervous system in which the brain activity. This causes abnormal seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness. This progressive condition can affect both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds, and ages.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease burden of epilepsy accounts for over 50 million worldwide. Most people tend to get confused between seizures and epilepsy. As a result, the diagnosis and treatment are delayed. A seizure refers to a single occurrence of uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain. Whereas epilepsy is a continuous and progressive episode of chronic seizures. If not intervened at the right time, it can even lead to fatal consequences.

Hence, it is very important to be aware of the initial signs and symptoms so that the patient can get timely treatment. These include:

Confusion for a temporary period of time

Stiffness in muscles

Uncontrolled jerking movements of the body especially arms and legs

Loss of consciousness or awareness about the surrounding

Psychological feelings of anxiety and fear

Loss of bowel control

Not responding to noise or words for a brief period of time

Difficulty in breathing

Steps to be taken after identifying epilepsy

Epileptic seizures can vary from one person to another depending on the stage and severity of the disease. When a person experiences episodes of epileptic seizures, most people tend to panic and are not able to provide proper first aid to the patients. The first step is to remain calm and then proceed to approach the patient. There are a few general help that people can provide to the patient by the time proper medical help arrives. These include:

Make sure that the patient is fully awake and stays close until the seizure ends. Once the patient becomes alert, try to help them relax and communicate.

Speak calmly and tell them about the situation

Make sure that the patient is wearing loose clothes to ensure that they are not suffocating

Once this is done, immediately take the patient to the hospital for better treatment

In any circumstances, do not try to hold the person down or try to stop their movement. The patient might panic and the situation can get worse

As a person having an episode of epilepsy cannot chew or swallow anything, it is recommended to not put anything in their mouth. This will damage their teeth or tongue.

Even if the patient is having difficulty in breathing, it is recommended not to give CPR

Although it is completely impossible to avoid seizures, with proper management, one can avoid the triggers. In some cases, epilepsy surgery can also be very beneficial to eliminate this condition.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Bhushan Joshi, Consultant- Neurologist, Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi-Pune)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

