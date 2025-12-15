National Blood Transfusion Bill 2025: What the proposed legislation could change for patients and donors Introduced in Parliament, the National Blood Transfusion Bill 2025 proposes uniform rules for blood collection and transfusion. Here’s what it could change if passed.

New Delhi:

Parliament introduced the Blood Transfusion Bill, 2025, on December 12. The agenda is to establish a National Blood Transfusion Authority with statutory powers to prescribe national standards for blood collection, processing, storage, and transfusion. While it may sound technical, the Bill directly affects patients, donors, hospitals and anyone who might one day need a blood transfusion, which, statistically speaking, is most of us.

According to to MP Parshottambhai Rupala who prosed the bill, it is set to: "Regulate collection, testing, processing, storage, distribution, issuance, transfusion ofhuman blood, blood components, ensuring health protection and prevention of transfusion transmissible diseases and establishing national standards for safe blood collection, transfusion and management, and imposing penalties for non-compliance and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto." At its core, the Bill is about one thing: making blood transfusions safer, more reliable and uniformly regulated across the country.

Why was a new blood law needed?

Blood transfusion services till now were regulated under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. In practice, this has meant uneven standards, varied enforcement and gaps in monitoring, especially as demand for blood has been growing with advanced surgeries, trauma care and cancer treatments. The government argues that blood is not just another medical product.

It is a life-saving public resource, and it needs a dedicated legal framework that treats safety as non-negotiable.

What is the National Blood Transfusion Authority?

The Bill proposes setting up a National Blood Transfusion Authority (NBTA), a statutory body with real regulatory teeth.

This Authority will be responsible for laying down national standards for:

Blood collection

Testing and processing

Storage and distribution

Safe transfusion practices

In simple terms, whether blood is collected in Delhi, Dibrugarh or Dharamshala, the rules and safety benchmarks will be the same.

What changes in practice for blood banks and hospitals?

One of the most significant changes is that registration is required.

Under the Bill:

Every blood centre should be compulsorily registered with the NBTA.

Operating without registration could attract a jail time of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Thereby, an Authority can examine, suspend, or cancel the registration on grounds of violation of safety norms. There is also a great emphasis on accountability: Centres found dealing with unsafe or infected blood could face heavy penalties, even imprisonment.

How does this improve patient safety?

The Bill places strong emphasis on haemovigilance, the tracking of adverse reactions linked to blood transfusions. By creating a national haemovigilance programme, the government aims to:

Detect unsafe practices early

Monitor transfusion-related complications

Prevent the spread of transfusion-transmissible diseases

For patients, this means lower risks, better oversight and quicker corrective action when things go wrong.

What about voluntary blood donation?

The Bill also recognises that regulation alone isn’t enough, supply matters too. The proposed Authority will run coordinated national campaigns to promote voluntary blood donation and reduce dependence on replacement or emergency donors. This could help stabilise blood availability during crises, disasters and medical emergencies.

Who pays for all this?

The Central Government will fund the Authority. According to the Bill’s financial memorandum, the estimated cost is:

Around Rs 100 crore per year as recurring expenditure

About Rs 50 crore as non-recurring expenditure

If passed, the National Blood Transfusion Bill, 2025, could mark a quiet but powerful shift in India’s healthcare system. It moves blood transfusion services out of regulatory grey zones and into a clear, centralised, safety-first framework.

For patients, it promises trust. For donors, reassurance. And for hospitals and blood centres, one rulebook instead of many. Sometimes, the most important health reforms aren’t flashy; they make sure the basics never fail when lives depend on them.

