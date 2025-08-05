Your nail colour could be warning you about these 5 deficiencies Your nails might be trying to warn you. From pale beds to brittle tips, nail discolouration can reveal serious vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Here's what to look out for.

New Delhi:

We often think of our nails as a simple body part, but in truth, they can be powerful indicators of internal health. From dullness to discolouration, your nails may reveal more about your diet than you'd expect. In fact, your nails are a reflection of your health!

Nutritional deficiencies, especially involving vitamins and minerals, often first show up in your nails. It can be worrisome if you don't know what the signs mean. Here's what to look out for and what studies suggest about the link between nail health and nutrient levels.

1. Pale or spoon-shaped nails? Watch out for Iron deficiency

Pale, upward-curving nails (koilonychia) are linked to iron-deficiency anaemia. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) study, "Koilonychia represents an abnormal nail curvature that can be a sign of an underlying systemic disease mandating thorough systemic evaluation of patients with koilonychia before the commencement of any therapy."

2. Brittle, breaking nails could mean you lack Zinc or B vitamins

Frequent nail breakage is often seen in people with deficiencies in zinc, vitamin A, or B-complex vitamins. Poor protein intake can worsen the problem. As per the 2012 Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology research, "Brittle nail syndrome (BNS) is a phenomenon which can result from a multitude of causes, and they are a frequent finding in poorly nourished patients."

3. Blue-black lines or discolouration? Check B12

Dark vertical lines on your nails may reflect melanonychia, which has been linked to vitamin B12 deficiency. In some cases, the discolouration reversed after B12 treatment. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, "Vitamin B12 deficiency can present with glossitis, pigmentary changes of nails, hairs, and skin."

4. White nail beds may signal folate deficiency

Nails that appear overly pale or have white beds could be a sign of low haemoglobin or folate deficiency. Protein and vitamin B12 deficiencies are also commonly involved.

Sudden nail changes? Time for a health check

If you notice rapid discolouration, ridges, or bleeding under the nail, seek a medical opinion. Blood work can reveal vitamin B12, folate, or iron issues early.

Your nails are more than cosmetic. They're often the first to show signs of what your body lacks. While not every change means a deficiency, persistent symptoms deserve attention. Noticed nail changes recently? It might be time to review your nutrition or consult your doctor for a quick blood test.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet